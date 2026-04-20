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$570K Multi-Match Jackpot Ticket Sold in Columbia

Published on April 20, 2026
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A $570,000 Multi-Match jackpot ticket sold in Columbia led the Maryland Lottery’s biggest wins for the week of April 13–19.

The winning ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven for the April 16 drawing, marking the second time in 2026 that the top prize has been claimed in the state’s in-house jackpot game.

Earlier this year, another jackpot ticket—valued at an estimated $1.7 million annuity was sold in St. Mary’s County for the March 19 drawing.

In total, the Maryland Lottery awarded more than $30.4 million in prizes statewide during the week, including 27 tickets worth $10,000 or more.

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