Kanye West’s BULLY Debuts Big Despite Mixed Reviews
Over the weekend, Kanye West released his highly anticipated twelfth studio album, BULLY. Although the project has received mixed reactions from listeners, it quickly made a strong commercial impact. According to Hip Hop All Day, the album has already reached No. 1 on Apple Music in more countries than any other rap release this year. The previous record-holder was J. Cole with his seventh and potentially final album, The Fall-Off.
On streaming platforms, BULLY is off to a powerful start, racking up over 30 million plays on Spotify within its first 24 hours the biggest hip-hop debut of 2026 so far. Industry projections estimate the album will earn between 250,000 and 275,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, including around 100,000 from pure