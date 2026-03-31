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Kanye West’s BULLY Debuts Big Despite Mixed Reviews

Published on March 31, 2026
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Over the weekend, Kanye West released his highly anticipated twelfth studio album, BULLY. Although the project has received mixed reactions from listeners, it quickly made a strong commercial impact. According to Hip Hop All Day, the album has already reached No. 1 on Apple Music in more countries than any other rap release this year. The previous record-holder was J. Cole with his seventh and potentially final album, The Fall-Off.

On streaming platforms, BULLY is off to a powerful start, racking up over 30 million plays on Spotify within its first 24 hours the biggest hip-hop debut of 2026 so far. Industry projections estimate the album will earn between 250,000 and 275,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, including around 100,000 from pure

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