B-Side Bangers: Jill Scott

Con Keyes Today is about to be a soulful birthday celebration, as Philly-bred R&B queen Jill Scott celebrates her milestone 53rd lap around the sun! In a career that’s spanned over 25 years and counting, it’s amazing to see how “Jilly from Philly” has evolved from the definitive Words And Sounds series up to her grand return in February 2026, after an extensive 11-year hiatus, with her sixth album, To Whom This May Concern. The project’s latest single, “Pressha,” has been fairing pretty well for the neo-soul icon, even topping Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart back in March. RELATED: B-Side Bangers – Erykah Badu Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. It’s safe to say that Scott knows her way around a hit record. Songs like “Gettin’ In the Way,” “A Long Walk” and “Golden” were staples in presenting her signature sound; collaborations like “Daydreamin'” with Lupe Fiasco, “So in Love” with Anthony Hamilton and “So Gone (What My Mind Says)” alongside Paul Wall proved she plays quite well with others. From contemporary R&B and classic jazz to a certified adults-only bedroom banger — we’re looking at you, “The Way”! — this is a woman that has all her bases covered. We figured if anyone deserved a deep dive into their discography, Jill Scott is more than fitting for a “B-Side Bangers” exclusive. In addition to the aforementioned greatest hits, there’s so much more to love when you dig into the album cuts, soundtrack contributions, and feature guest appearances on albums by equally-talented musicians. This one will certainly be a treat on your ears. Keep scrolling for a “B-Side Bangers” birthday special as we look at some of the best deep cuts out of the immaculate discography of soul maven Jill Scott: 1. “The Rain” (with Will Smith) [1999]

Album: Willennium (by Will Smith)

2. “8 Minutes To Sunrise” (with Common) [1999]

Album: Wild Wild West: Music Inspired By The Motion Picture (by Various Artists)

3. “It’s Love” (2000)

Album: Who Is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol. 1

4. “Said Enough” (with The Isley Brothers) [2001]

Album: Eternal (by The Isley Brothers)

5. “One Time” (with Eric Roberson) [2001]

Album: Down to Earth: Music From the Motion Picture (by Various Artists)

6. “Sweet Justice” (2001)

Album: Experience: Jill Scott 826+



7. “Kingdom Come” (with Kirk Franklin) [2001]

Album: Kingdom Come: The Soundtrack (by Kirk Franklin)

8. “Sometimes I Wonder” (with Darius Rucker of Hootie & The Blowfish) [2002]

Album: Back To Then (by Darius Rucker)

9. “Slide” (with Jeff Bradshaw) [2003]

Album: Bone Deep (by Jeff Bradshaw)

10. “Can’t Explain (42nd Street Happenstance)” [2004]

Album: Beautifully Human: Words and Sounds Vol. 2



11. “God Bless the Child” (Cover) [with Al Jarreau and George Benson] (2006)

Album: Givin’ It Up (by George Benson and Al Jarreau)



12. “Let Me” (with Sérgio Mendes and will.i.am) [2006]

Album: Timeless (by Sérgio Mendes)



13. “Crown Royal” (2007)

Album: The Real Thing: Words and Sounds Vol. 3



14. “Rasool (Live in Paris)” [2004]

Album: Live in Paris+ (released in 2008)



15. “Until Then (I Imagine)” [2011]

Album: The Light of the Sun



16. “Wake Up Baby” (recorded between 2002 – 2004)

Album: The Original Jill Scott from the Vault, Vol. 1* (released in 2011) *Following Jill Scott’s split after a decade with the label, Hidden Beach Recordings released The Original Jill Scott from the Vault, Vol. 1 of unreleased early material in response to a 2011 lawsuit settlement that also included her 2015 greatest hits compilation, Golden Moments.



17. “Calls” (with Robert Glasper) [2013]

Album: Black Radio 2 (by Robert Glasper Experiment)

18. “I Adore You” (recorded between 1999 – 2000)

Album: Golden Moments (released in 2015)



19. “Beautiful Love” (featuring BJ the Chicago Kid) [2015]

Album: Woman