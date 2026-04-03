Kid Cudi Steps Behind the Camera With “Doe,” a Gritty Story of Survival in Hollywood

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Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi is leveling up. The rapper is currently filming Doe in Los Angeles, marking his first time directing a feature-length movie—and he’s not just calling the shots from behind the camera. He’s also taking on the lead role in a story that digs deep into addiction, survival, and the realities of life on the margins.

According to Deadline, the film centers on a man navigating the streets of Hollywood over the course of a single day. As the hours tick by, he moves through a series of encounters that push and pull him through the cycles of his own struggles. It’s a tight, character-driven premise that leans heavily into the emotional weight of living with addiction, with Mescudi aiming to tell a story that feels both intimate and unflinching.

“Directing for me has been the ultimate dream of mine since I was a little boy,” Mescudi told Deadline. “I’ve always been fascinated with film, and I’ve been sharpening my sword for years waiting for this very moment. It’s truly been the best experience filming this movie and I can’t wait for the world to see a true work of passion and love, made with friends.”

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Joining him onscreen is a supporting cast that includes Mark Webber, Leah McNamara, Brandon Scott, and Brandon Perea. The project is also stacked behind the scenes, with Mescudi executive producing alongside Karina Manashil under their Mad Solar banner. Webber, Anthony Baldino, and Ryan Lacen are producing.

For Mescudi, stepping into the director’s chair is more than just a career pivot—it’s the realization of a long-held dream. He’s spoken openly about his love for film and how he’s spent years preparing for this moment. Now that it’s finally here, he’s all in, describing the experience of making Doe as deeply personal and rooted in passion.

While this may be his feature directorial debut, Mescudi is no stranger to visual storytelling. He’s previously directed several of his own music videos and collaborated with Kenya Barris on Entergalactic, the Emmy-winning Netflix special that doubled as a companion to his album of the same name.

And of course, his résumé as a performer is already stacked. Whether it’s appearing in films like Don’t Look Up or Ti West’s horror trilogy (X, Pearl, and MaXXXine), or showing up on TV in series like Westworld and How to Make It in America, Mescudi has steadily built a credible acting career alongside his music.

Beyond Doe, he’s continuing to expand his creative footprint. He’s involved in the upcoming animated project Slime, where he’s both voicing a lead character and contributing to the soundtrack. His production company, Mad Solar, also recently wrapped God Backwards, a film directed by Adam Mortimer in which Mescudi stars opposite Jessica Rothe. In other words, Kid Cudi isn’t just dabbling in film—he’s planting a flag. And with Doe, he’s making it clear that this next chapter isn’t about playing it safe. It’s about telling stories that hit hard, linger, and maybe even say something real.

See social media’s reaction to Cudi’s jump into directing below.