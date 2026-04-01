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President Donald Trump has been trying to forcibly secure his legacy by proving himself to be the most insecure president in our lifetimes, and slapping his name on buildings and battleships, and printing his signature on U.S. paper currency for no practical reason.

Well, Trump may not have many actual friends these days, who will give him his flowers while he’s still alive to accidentally sit on them, but he does have a friend in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — who is more than willing to assuage the president’s undeservedly inflated ego by signing legislation to rename Palm Beach County’s largest airport in his honor.

According to the New York Times, on Monday, DeSantis signed a bill to rename Palm Beach International Airport as Donald J. Trump International Airport. The rebrand will take effect on July 1, provided it receives approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), according to the legislation, though it appears the FAA doesn’t quite agree.

From the Times:

The F.A.A. said in a statement late on Monday that it “does not approve airport name changes,” which it described as a local issue. Instead, the statement said that the agency “must complete some administrative tasks to include updating navigational charts and databases.” Mr. DeSantis signed the law in private, with little fanfare — an unusual move for the governor, who typically holds public events to sign high-profile bills. A spokeswoman for the governor said a ceremonial signing would be held at a future date.

So, now let’s get to the real question:

But why though?

I mean, obviously, DeSantis has long gotten over that time Trump nick-named him “DeSanctimonous,” and insinuated from his Truth Social account that the good governor was a “groomer” and “pedophile” who groomed teenage girls when he was a high school teacher, which looking back on it now, was pretty rich coming from an accused sex abuser of teens, who has boasted about walking in on teen pageant contestants while they were changing.

Ahh, but that’s all water under the MAGA bridge, and now that DeSantis is no longer a potential rival for the presidency, as he was in 2023, he’s defending the president‘s every move, like a good little leg-humping sycophant, and the Florida GOP is, of course, no better.

From the Times:

State lawmakers in the Republican-controlled Florida House and Senate passed the airport name legislation last month, shortly after the Trump Organization filed trademark applications for potential names. The applications, filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, staked a claim to the names President Donald J. Trump International Airport and Donald J. Trump International Airport, as well as “DJT,” the possible airport code. They also sought to use the names in connection with airport-themed merchandise. The Trump Organization said at the time that Mr. Trump or his family “will not receive any royalty, licensing fee or financial consideration whatsoever” from the airport renaming. It characterized the applications as a move to protect the Trump name from being “infringed” on.

What the hell does that even mean? Trump’s name is in danger of being “infringed” on how, and how does adding his name to things that didn’t previously bear it prevent that infringement?

You know what? It doesn’t matter. If this is all happening because the Trump organization made it happen, it’s just another example of the president receiving self-gifted honors no one would have given him otherwise. Meanwhile, DeSantis and the Florida GOP are accommodating him by treating their integrity and self-respect the way they treat non-whitewashed Black history curricula.

Sad.

SEE ALSO:

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Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces Special Session For Redistricting









Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs Bill To Rename Major Florida Airport After Trump…Because Of Course He Did was originally published on newsone.com