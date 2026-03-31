Celebs That Popped Out To Brandy's Hollywood Walk of Fame
Celebs That Popped Out To Brandy's Hollywood Walk of Fame Induction
Grammy-winning R&B icon and beloved actress Brandy was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, March 30.
She was honored with the 2,839th star on the Walk of Fame.
“So this really happened, huh?” Brandy said during her acceptance speech, where he daughter Sy’rai, her parents Sonja and Willie Norwood sat in the crowd, “I was just a little girl with a big dream, but growing up in Hollywood made those dreams feel close enough to touch; seeing the stars on the Walk of Fame lit something in me. It made me believe. It made me affirm … ‘I’m going to sing my way onto one of these stars.’ And I did.”
Prior to her speech, actress Issa Rae and R&B producer and legend Babyface were guest speakers at the ceremony.
Rae said, “Brandy was and is the blueprint … Without Moesha, there’s no Insecure. There’s no me as a writer.”
The ceremony was a celebration for an artist whose career spanned beyond music to television, stage and film— with several stars by her side to honor Brandy in her moment.
Keep scrolling to see the full list of big names who showed up to celebrate Brandy at her Hollywood Walk of Fame induction.
Marcus T. Paulk and Shar Jackson
Monica
Jerry Neuman, Issa Rae and Babyface
Kehlani
Hosea Chanchez
Jenifer Lewis
Dani Wright and Tisha Campbell
Erica Campbell
Celebs That Popped Out To Brandy's Hollywood Walk of Fame Induction was originally published on foxync.com