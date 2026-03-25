‘Punisher: One Last Kill’ To Premier On Disney+ In May

Source: Marvel Studios / Disney+

The last time we saw Jon Bernthal’s The Punisher he was beaten down, caged up and removed off the chess board by the Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) at the end of season one of Daredevil: Born Again.

While we now know he’ll be making his big screen debut in Marvel’s upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it seems like we’ll get one more small adventure from Frank Castle before he crosses paths with your favorite wall crawler in the main MCU.

On Tuesday (March 24), Disney+ and Marvel announced that Punisher: One Last Kill on would be premiering on May 12, just two weeks after the season finale of Daredevil: Born Again season 2 (May 5). While the new Punisher project will be a one-shot affair (no pun intended), it will be quite long as the episode will be clocking in at 60 minutes and with the screenplay being co-written by Bernthal and Reinaldo Marcus Green, we can expect quite a bloody good time. Though details about the short film are being kept under wraps we can only assume it will lead into his big league debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

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That being said CBR is reporting that some interesting characters from Punisher’s past will be returning in the upcoming one-shot clip so maybe this will be a simply standalone story that has no connection to anything Peter Parker will have going on when he returns in Brand New Day.

Per CBR:

Although set after the Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 finale, One Last Kill will be linked to Netflix’s The Punisher series, with Jason R. Moore reprising his role as Castle’s close friend Curtis Hoyle. Roe Rancell and Mila Jaymes have also been cast as new characters, Dennis and Charli, respectively.

Isabella “Ma” Gnucci is also expected to appear in One Last Kill, with set photos confirming the MCU debut of the female crime boss. Created by writer Garth Ennis and artist Steve Dillon for The Punisher #4 in 2000, Ma Gnucci is the ruthless leader of the Gnucci Crime Family, a criminal organization that first appeared in the series premiere of The Punisher, albeit with no mention of its matriarch.

Whatever happens we just hope this isn’t one of the last times we see Jon Bernthal’s iteration of The Punisher in the MCU.

Are you looking forward to Punisher: One Last Kill? What would you like to see go down in this one-episode special? Let us know in the comment section below.

‘Punisher: One Last Kill’ To Premier On Disney+ In May was originally published on hiphopwired.com