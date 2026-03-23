Chaka Khan Deep Cuts: 15 Underrated Gems for Your Playlist
- Chaka Khan blended rock, soul, and funk into a unique R&B sound that influenced the industry.
- Her solo career featured hits across dance, pop, and quiet storm genres, showcasing her vocal versatility.
- Chaka Khan continued to experiment and innovate, earning critical acclaim and new fans even as trends shifted.
Chaka Khan has one of those voices you recognize in a single note. She’s the Queen of Funk for a reason, but her story runs way deeper than the hits. She first shook up the ’70s with Rufus, dropping joints like “Tell Me Something Good” and “Ain’t Nobody.” Those records blended rock, soul, and funk so smoothly that they changed what R&B bands could sound like.
Then her solo era arrived, and everything leveled up again. “I’m Every Woman,” “I Feel for You,” and “Through the Fire” proved she could live on dance floors, pop radio, and quiet‑storm playlists at the same time. Through it all, her voice stayed raw, churchy, and fearless. Singers still study her runs like homework, from the silky riffs to those wild, jazz‑y scats.
Even as trends shifted, Chaka never faded into nostalgia mode. She kept touring, recording, and experimenting, and albums like Funk This showed she could still land critical love and new fans. In 2023, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame finally caught up and honored her with a Musical Excellence induction.
This playlist taps into the corners casual listeners usually miss. You’ll get deep album cuts, Rufus gems, and later‑era joints that show just how big her catalog really is. Hit play and hear Chaka Khan from a crate‑digger’s point of view, not just the greatest‑hits lens.
“Love You All My Lifetime” – The Woman I Am (1992)
Polished early‑90s uptempo with house/garage DNA, this one opens the set on a sophisticated, danceable note without blowing all the energy too early.
“Some Love” – Chaka (1978)
A rich midtempo groove where her voice floats over warm keys and bass; it feels like a spiritual cousin to “Sweet Thing,” but with a slightly darker, more contemplative edge.
“Love Has Fallen on Me” – Chaka (1978)
Jazzy, harmonically dense, and beautifully arranged, this cut shows her precision and phrasing, easing the playlist from straight R&B into a more fusion‑leaning pocket.
“So Naughty” – Naughty (1980)
Slick, slightly off‑kilter funk with fusion touches; the rhythm section stays busy under a cool, confident Chaka vocal, which keeps the energy simmering rather than exploding.
“Papillon (a.k.a. Hot Butterfly)” – Naughty (1980)
Dreamy, gliding midtempo disco‑soul with a soaring chorus and string arrangements that feel cinematic, making it a centerpiece moment early in the set.
“Please Pardon Me (You Remind Me of a Friend)” – Rufusized (1974, Rufus feat. Chaka Khan)
Classic 70s soul ballad with tender storytelling and restrained vocals that build steadily, giving the playlist its first real slow‑down and emotional pivot.
“Your Smile” – Ask Rufus (1977, Rufus feat. Chaka Khan)
Gentle, intimate slow jam where she leans into softness more than power, extending the ballad stretch while keeping things romantic and hushed.
“Smokin’ Room” – Rufus (1975, Rufus feat. Chaka Khan)
Blues‑tinged, late‑night track with a narrative feel, like a mini short film scored by Rhodes and guitar; it deepens the mood before you head back toward groove.
“Destiny” – Street Player (1978, Rufus & Chaka Khan)
String‑laden, romantic midtempo where her vocal sits in that bittersweet, hopeful space; it works as the emotional bridge from the ballad run back into more movement.
“Hold Her” – I Feel for You (1984)
80s R&B that starts relatively restrained then opens up into those signature high notes, pulling the set back toward uptempo without jumping straight into full‑on dance.
“Every Little Thing” – Come 2 My House (1998)
Late‑90s deep cut with Prince‑tinted production, a slightly darker groove, and layered vocals; it gives the sequence a modern but still soulful twist in the back half.
“Angel” – Funk This (2007)
Lush, contemporary soul ballad that feels like an instant classic, showing her late‑career control and warmth as the set starts to arc toward its close.
“One for All Time” – Funk This (2007)
Grown‑folks midtempo that plays like a steppers’ favorite, smoothing things out after “Angel” and setting up the final run with a mature, relaxed groove.
“Love Me Still” – Epiphany: The Best of Chaka Khan, Vol. 1 (1995)
Sparse, haunting ballad that strips everything down to voice and mood, functioning as the emotional climax and quiet hush before the last lift.
“And the Melody Still Lingers On (Night in Tunisia)” – What Cha’ Gonna Do for Me (1981)
A jazz‑fusion tour de force built on “A Night in Tunisia,” this closer lets her improvise like a horn, sending the playlist out on a virtuosic, musically dense high.
Chaka Khan Deep Cuts: 15 Underrated Gems for Your Playlist was originally published on blackamericaweb.com