10 Most Memorable Chuck Norris Movie Fights
- Norris helped build the action movie genre with his unmatched martial arts prowess.
- His memorable on-screen battles include the legendary showdown with Bruce Lee in 'The Way of the Dragon'.
- Norris cemented his status as an all-American action hero in films like 'Missing in Action' and 'The Delta Force'.
10 Most Memorable Chuck Norris Movie Fights
For decades, martial arts movies have brought us together.
Think back to those weekend movie marathons, gathering with family and friends to watch larger-than-life heroes dominate the screen.
When it comes to pure, unapologetic action, few names command as much respect as Chuck Norris.
He didn’t just act in action movies; he helped build the genre, empowering a whole generation of fans with his unmatched martial arts prowess.
From his legendary, barrier-breaking showdowns alongside icons like Bruce Lee to his gritty, one-man army blockbusters,
Norris delivered raw, high-kicking energy.
His undeniable swagger transcended backgrounds and connected with diverse audiences everywhere.
To celebrate this cinematic powerhouse, we are looking back at the moments that made him a household name.
Join our community as we revisit the adrenaline-pumping strikes, the flawless roundhouse kicks, and the sheer grit of a true martial arts titan.
We are breaking down the ultimate countdown of his greatest on-screen battles.
Grab your popcorn and get ready for a nostalgic trip through the 10 Most Memorable Chuck Norris Movie Fights.
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The Way of the Dragon (1972)
Chuck Norris faced off against Bruce Lee in an epic showdown at the Roman Colosseum. This fight scene is still considered one of the greatest martial arts battles in cinema history.
Good Guys Wear Black (1978)
Norris plays a former covert operative who uncovers a conspiracy. His flying kick through a car windshield is the stuff of action legend.
Lone Wolf McQuade (1983)
As a Texas Ranger, Norris takes on a drug lord (played by David Carradine) in this gritty, Western-inspired action flick. It’s a precursor to his Walker, Texas Ranger days.
Missing in Action (1984)
Chuck Norris stars as a Vietnam War veteran who returns to rescue POWs. This film solidified his reputation as an all-American action hero.
Code of Silence (1985)
Often regarded as one of his best films, Norris plays a tough Chicago cop battling drug cartels. It’s a perfect mix of martial arts and gritty crime drama.
The Delta Force (1986)
Norris leads a team of elite commandos to rescue hostages from a hijacked plane. Explosions, motorcycles with rocket launchers, and Chuck Norris—what more could you want?
Invasion U.S.A. (1985)
Norris takes on an army of terrorists invading America. This over-the-top action flick is pure 80s adrenaline.
The Octagon (1980)
Chuck Norris vs. ninjas. Enough said. This film introduced audiences to the mysterious world of ninja assassins.
Firewalker (1986)
A fun, Indiana Jones-style adventure where Norris teams up with Louis Gossett Jr. to hunt for treasure and, of course, kick some bad-guy butt.
The Expendables 2 (2012)
In a cameo that delighted fans, Norris joins Sylvester Stallone and other action legends, proving he’s still got it.
10 Most Memorable Chuck Norris Movie Fights was originally published on wibc.com