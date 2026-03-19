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Hana Scott Talks Motherhood and Empowering Baltimore Women

WATCH: Hana Scott Opens Up About Motherhood, Advocacy And Empowering Baltimore Women

Published on March 19, 2026
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Hana Scott Opens Up About Motherhood, Advocacy And Empowering Baltimore Women
Source: R1 Digital / R1

Baltimore’s First Lady Hana Scott is embracing her voice, her story, and her purpose. During a lively radio interview on 92Q inside Middays With Persia, Scott offered listeners an intimate look at her life as a mother, entrepreneur, advocate, and wife to Mayor Brandon Scott while reflecting on the challenges and triumphs shaping women across the city.

Marking her first appearance on the station, Scott joked about balancing a packed schedule with raising her three children, including a baby girl who recently turned one on International Women’s Day. The conversation quickly turned candid as she discussed motherhood, the realities of breastfeeding, and the importance of supporting women regardless of how they choose to feed their children. For Scott, that chapter of life represents both growth and gratitude.

The Baltimore native also revisited her recent TEDx talk, which she described as a reintroduction to who she is beyond the public title of First Lady. Scott called herself a “multi hyphenate,” explaining that she refuses to be boxed into expectations. She said women should feel empowered to be mothers, wives, leaders, creatives, and professionals all at once if that is their calling.

Scott highlighted the barriers Black women often face, noting that society tends to grant less grace to women of color. She pointed to recent cultural conversations about authenticity and self expression as examples of why women must continue writing their own narratives rather than allowing others to define them.

Looking ahead, Scott said she hopes to leave a legacy of accessibility and inspiration for young women in Baltimore. She wants them to see that success does not require leaving the city behind. Instead, she encourages women to remain rooted in their communities while pursuing their dreams.

“The future for women in Baltimore is creative,” Scott said, praising the talent and storytelling power she sees across the city.

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