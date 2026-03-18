Zendaya Just Rewore Her Most Talked About Vivienne Westwood Dress & Fans Love It

Zendaya deliberately rewears a controversial dress to reclaim the narrative around it.

The dress's white color and the event's 'Drama' theme add symbolic layers to the look.

Zendaya's fashion choices consistently showcase her as a leading style icon.

Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty

Outfit repeating is not usually something we see on a celebrity red carpet, but leave it to Zendaya to do it in the most memorable way possible. On March 17, she graced the carpet wearing a gorgeous white dress we had seen before—and people can’t stop talking about it.

But not because it’s a repeat.

The conversation around this look is all about the statement it makes. From stepping out in a white gown amid ongoing wedding rumors to revisiting a dress that once sparked weeks of controversy, Zendaya knows exactly what she’s doing. And only she could turn a fashion callback into a moment that feels this current.

Zendaya’s White Dress At The Drama Premiere In Los Angeles Has Everyone Talking

Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty

The stunning repeat was a white off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood gown she originally wore to the 2015 Academy Awards.

Back then, Zendaya was still a teenager stepping onto one of the biggest carpets in the world. The gown was sleek and sculpted, giving classic Hollywood with a modern edge. But as Zendaya made her red carpet moment, a reporter—Giuliana Rancic—decided to speak about her hairstyle and essentially her identity, instead of her standout style.

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Zendaya handled the moment with grace and moved on. And as we all know, she has since become one of the greatest fashion icons and fashion slayers of our time.

Now in 2026 she is wearing the dress again and looking every bit as fabulous. We love this for her.

Source: Olivia Wong / Getty

In an industry where newness is the standard and repeating a red carpet look is almost unheard of, Zendaya chose to go back into her own archive. And with her longtime collaborator Law Roach, you already know that decision wasn’t random. Every look they create together tells a story, and this one feels especially layered.

The white gown, of course, has bridal undertones. Cue the phrase “something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.” She also chose to wear this to the premiere of The Drama in Los Angeles. The word “drama” in big letters behind Zendaya, paired with a dress that once caused controversy, is literally chef’s kiss.

In 2015, the narrative around this look was shaped by outside commentary. In 2026, the commentary is Zendaya’s. She owns the moment—and looks good.

She didn’t just rewear a dress. Zendaya reminded everyone why she’s that girl.

Zendaya Just Rewore Her Most Talked About Vivienne Westwood Dress & Fans Love It was originally published on hellobeautiful.com