Listen Live
Close
News

Trap Dickey Signs With Top Dawg Entertainment

South Carolina Rapper Trap Dickey Signs With Top Dawg Entertainment

Top Dawg Entertainment has officially welcomed rising artist Trap Dickey to the roster.

Published on March 17, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
South Carolina Rapper Trap Dickey Signs With Top Dawg Entertainment
Source: @trapdickey / Instagram

Top Dawg Entertainment has officially welcomed rising artist Trap Dickey to the roster.

The South Carolina rapper has been building buzz for a minute now, gaining early traction with his “Blue Devils” record before linking up with his Carolina bredrin DaBaby for the remix. He also tapped in with Key Glock on their collab “Down South.”

Trap is shaping up to be another strong voice coming out of the Carolinas. With just one project under his belt, Trap Or Die, fans are already locked in and ready to see what this next chapter looks like. Now, joining forces with TDE, home to artists like Doechii, ScHoolboy Q, and Ray Vaughn, he adds a fresh Southern energy to the label’s West Coast heavy sound.

Founder and CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith shared his excitement about the new addition.

“Trap Dickey has a real story that comes straight from his life. That kind of authenticity is exactly what we look for at TDE. We’re excited to welcome him to our roster.”

Interestingly, this move had been in the air for a while. Back in June of last year, Trap sat down with Bootleg Kev and hinted at the possibility of joining the label.

“You on TDE would be crazy,” Kev told him at the time. 

“Trap Dickey, TDE, that’d be really nice,” he responded.

Now that it’s official, Trap Dickey’s next move under the TDE umbrella could be the one that takes his career to a whole new level.

SEE ALSO

South Carolina Rapper Trap Dickey Signs With Top Dawg Entertainment was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comment
EARLY DISMISSAL GRAPHIC FOR WERQ
14 Items
Local  |  Editor Staff

Multiple Maryland School Districts Announce Early Dismissals Amid Weather Concerns

Comment
We Them Ones Comedy Tour Baltimore Graphic
Events  |  Editor Staff

We Them Ones Comedy Tour Hits CFG Bank Arena May 1

Comment
close-up of Maryland state flag waving on a clear day
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Maryland Housing Voucher Waiting List For Eastern Shore Opens April 1

Comment
13 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: 2026 Oscars Celebrity Looks We Love

Comment

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close