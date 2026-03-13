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We Swoon: Usher Is Bringing The ‘90s Back In This Viral Trend

Usher, Nia Long, Morris Chestnut & More Are Bringing The ‘90s Back In This Viral Trend

Not only are these stars taking us back with nostalgia, but they are reminding us Black don't crack.

Published on March 12, 2026
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  • Celebrities share throwback clips and photos from the '90s, showcasing their iconic looks and talents.
  • The trend highlights the enduring appeal of '90s culture, from music videos to red carpet moments.
  • Fans celebrate the timeless beauty and charisma of celebs like Usher, Nia Long, and Tracee Ellis Ross.
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Usher, Nia Long, Morris Chestnut & More Are Bringing The ‘90s Back In This Viral Trend
Source: Soul Train / Getty

A nostalgic social media trend is currently taking over timelines, and we’re aren’t mad at it. The viral challenge — often captioned “Mom or Dad, what did you look like in the ‘90s?” — has celebrities digging into their archives. They’re reminding everyone exactly why they were that girl… or that guy.

The format is simple, but everything we didn’t know we needed. Celebrities post a quick clip of themselves today. Then they cut to throwback footage and photos from the ‘90s. Think magazine covers, red carpet moments, TV scenes, music videos, and behind-the-scenes snapshots from the era.

The ‘90s Are Looking Good Again Thanks To A Nostalgic Social Media Trend

One of our favorite entries so far comes from Usher. The Atlanta superstar reminded fans exactly why he dominated the decade. His montage shows smooth dance moves, slim sunglasses, and washboard abs. He also proves a simple white tee can still look like a fashion statement.

His boyish charm has clearly turned into grown man swag, and we are here for it.

Actress and beauty icon Nia Long jumped in on the fun with a video that basically said what we were all thinking: she looked good then and she still looks good now. Her throwbacks included classic photos and clips that reminded fans why she has remained one of the culture’s forever crushes.

The same energy came from Morris Chestnut. He shared clips from some of his most memorable ‘90s roles. That includes Boyz n the Hood and the fan-favorite classic The Best Man. The message? The heartthrob status has always been there.

Other familiar faces have also joined the trend. That includes Tatyana Ali from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air , plus Taraji P. Henson and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Trends like this remind us why the ‘90s still live rent-free in our hearts. The music, the style, the confidence. (And for many it shows what we already know: Black don’t crack. These celebrities look TF good.

Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite celebrities joining the viral throwback trend taking over social media right now.

Jasmine Guy

The epitome of the stylish, bougie, Black woman we all wanted to be, Jasmine Guy takes us down memory lane, and we love it.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Is that Joan from Girlfriends or Tracee?

Taraji P. Henson 

We are loving the family moments Taraji shared in her montage.

Tatyana Ali

From Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to other shows during the 90s, Tatyana was definitely that girl.

Maia Campbell

Hands down, Miss Campbell was the quintessential girl next-door we all wanted to be.

Reagan Gomez

Pictures and video in this montage so that nobody could rock a slick ponytail like Reagan.

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Usher, Nia Long, Morris Chestnut & More Are Bringing The ‘90s Back In This Viral Trend was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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