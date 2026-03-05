Listen Live
Close
News

Monaleo Gets Emergency Surgery, Losing Ovary & Fallopian Tube

Monaleo Cancels Tour Dates After Emergency Surgery That Removed Ovary & Fallopian Tube

Monaleo opened up about a recent health scare that forced her to cancel a pair of tour dates.

Published on March 5, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Monaleo: Who Did The Body Tour - Atlanta, GA
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Monaleo opened up about a recent health scare that forced her to cancel a pair of tour dates.

During her Who Did The Body Tour, the Houston rapper had to cancel scheduled stops in Memphis and New Orleans after undergoing emergency surgery. The Put Ya Dine rapper took to social media to share the news with her fans.

“Unfortunately, due to a sudden medical emergency that required immediate surgery, I have to cancel my upcoming Memphis and New Orleans shows. I’m beyond disappointed, but right now I need to prioritize my health and recovery to prevent any further complications.”

Monaleo later shared another update explaining the intense pain that led her to seek medical attention.

“Yesterday, out of nowhere, I got a sharp pain in my lower abdomen. Took some pain meds, 2 hours went by the pain got worse. I went to the ER and could hardly make it through the ultrasound without throwing up. Worst pain ever fr.”

Revealing that the doctors discovered a serious issue that required immediate surgery, resulting in the loss of an ovary and a fallopian tube. 

“I had an inflamed cyst the size of a softball that had twisted and cut off blood flow and caused bleeding in my abdomen. Had to have emergency surgery and unfortunately lost an ovary and fallopian tube in the process… listen to your body!!!! If something feels off, IT IS!!!!”

For now, the rising star has only had to cancel two dates on the tour and is currently scheduled to return to the stage on March 6 in her hometown of H-Town.

Wishing Big Leo a speedy recovery as she focuses on getting back to full health.

SEE ALSO

Monaleo Cancels Tour Dates After Emergency Surgery That Removed Ovary & Fallopian Tube was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comment
Muntiacus muntjak
Local  |  Editor Staff

Deer Killing Set to Start March 9 in Leakin, Druid Hill, and Herring Parks

Comment
We Them Ones Comedy Tour Baltimore Graphic
Events  |  Editor Staff

We Them Ones Comedy Tour Hits CFG Bank Arena May 1

Comment
Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News  |  quicksilvashow

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Comment
are you the one comedian seach baltimore dl graphic
Contests  |  Editor Staff

Are You That One? Win The Chance To Open The We Them One’s Comedy Tour

Comment

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close