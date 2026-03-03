Kodak Black can celebrate a legal victory after news came forth that a $10 million lawsuit he was facing stemming from a 2022 incident was dropped. Kodak Black was at a Super Bowl LVI Weekend event hosted by Justin Bieber, which led to him and two bystanders getting hit with gunfire.

As reported by TMZ Hip Hop, Kodak Black, real name Bill K. Kapri, was involved in a dustup outside of The Nice Guy restaurant in Los Angeles back in February 2022. As the situation escalated, gunshots rang out, leading to Black suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Two individuals who were nearby and allegedly suffered gun wounds, Mark Schaefer and Adam Rahman, sued Kodak Black, who was not the gunman, for $10 million. The pair initially named Bieber in the lawsuit, but he was eventually dropped from the filing.

In a statement to TMZ, Kodak Black’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, shared the following:

This lawsuit filed by Gloria Allred, might have been the dumbest, most ridiculous lawsuit I have ever read. As I said when this idiotic lawsuit was filed, they would not get a dime. This was light work for me and our L.A. office run by Zoe Aron. Luckily for them, our client decided to forgo filing a motion for his attorney fees, and let them whimper away with their tail between their legs. This should be a warning and a lesson to dopey attorneys, filing dopey lawsuits, come for our clients and we will come for you.

Cohen added that there was no settlement, and he was set to countersue the plaintiffs for attorney fees.

—

Photo: Getty

Kodak Black Gets $10M Super Bowl LVI Weekend Shooting Lawsuit Dropped was originally published on hiphopwired.com