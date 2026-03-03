Listen Live
Close
News

Kodak Black Gets $10M Super Bowl Shooting Lawsuit Dropped

Kodak Black Gets $10M Super Bowl LVI Weekend Shooting Lawsuit Dropped

Kodak Black was involved in a shooting incident at a Super Bowl LVI event hosted by Justin Bieber, leading to the rapper being shot.

Published on March 3, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Celebrity Sightings In New York - September 14, 2025

Kodak Black can celebrate a legal victory after news came forth that a $10 million lawsuit he was facing stemming from a 2022 incident was dropped. Kodak Black was at a Super Bowl LVI Weekend event hosted by Justin Bieber, which led to him and two bystanders getting hit with gunfire.

As reported by TMZ Hip Hop, Kodak Black, real name Bill K. Kapri, was involved in a dustup outside of The Nice Guy restaurant in Los Angeles back in February 2022. As the situation escalated, gunshots rang out, leading to Black suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Two individuals who were nearby and allegedly suffered gun wounds, Mark Schaefer and Adam Rahman, sued Kodak Black, who was not the gunman, for $10 million. The pair initially named Bieber in the lawsuit, but he was eventually dropped from the filing.

In a statement to TMZ, Kodak Black’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, shared the following:

This lawsuit filed by Gloria Allred, might have been the dumbest, most ridiculous lawsuit I have ever read. As I said when this idiotic lawsuit was filed, they would not get a dime. This was light work for me and our L.A. office run by Zoe Aron. Luckily for them, our client decided to forgo filing a motion for his attorney fees, and let them whimper away with their tail between their legs. This should be a warning and a lesson to dopey attorneys, filing dopey lawsuits, come for our clients and we will come for you.

Cohen added that there was no settlement, and he was set to countersue the plaintiffs for attorney fees.

Photo: Getty

SEE ALSO

Kodak Black Gets $10M Super Bowl LVI Weekend Shooting Lawsuit Dropped was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comment
We Them Ones Comedy Tour Baltimore Graphic
Events  |  Editor Staff

We Them Ones Comedy Tour Hits CFG Bank Arena May 1

Comment
Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News  |  quicksilvashow

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Comment
are you the one comedian seach baltimore dl graphic
Contests  |  Editor Staff

Are You That One? Win The Chance To Open The We Them One’s Comedy Tour

Comment
9 Items
Pop Culture  |  Shamika Sanders

'RHOA' Season 17 Trailer

Comment

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close