Isaac Hayes' Family Settles Trump Lawsuit Over

Isaac Hayes’ Estate Settles Lawsuit With Trump Over Use of ‘Hold On, I’m Coming’

Published on February 24, 2026
Academy Award Winner For 'Shaft'
Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

President Donald Trump has settled a lawsuit with the estate of the renowned soul singer Isaac Hayes following a legal battle over the alleged unauthorized use of his song “Hold On, I’m Coming.”

Hayes’ estate filed the lawsuit in August 2024, alleging that the Trump campaign used the song in his videos and campaign appearances 133 times between 2020 and 2024.

“This resolution represents more than the conclusion of a legal matter,” the singer’s son, Isaac Hayes III, said in a statement on social media Monday, “It reaffirms the importance of protecting intellectual property rights and copyrights, especially as they relate to legacy, ownership, and the responsible use of creative works.”

Hayes died in 2008 at the age of 65 and co-wrote “Hold On, I’m Coming” for the soul hit duo Sam and Dave.

This is not the first time that Trump has used unauthorized music from artists in his campaigns. Hayes’ family joins a list of other artists who demanded he stop using their music, including Celine Dion, Beyoncé, Prince’s estate, Sinéad O Connor’s estate, and more.

Isaac Hayes' Estate Settles Lawsuit With Trump Over Use of 'Hold On, I'm Coming' was originally published on foxync.com

