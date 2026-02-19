TV One’s ‘Uncensored’ Returns With Anthony Anderson Opening Up About His Health Journey

Source: TV One / iOne Digital

TV One’s Uncensored seventh season premieres Thursday with actor Anthony Anderson, who gets candid about a health scare he later learned was Type 2 diabetes.

“I was taking meetings all around town. I’m not feeling like my normal self. I was lethargic. I’m taking mid-day naps. I would sit on the couch, and I would fall asleep during the commercials. Things like that never happened to me before,” he says.

“I’ll never forget [it]. It’s 11:30 at night. I had just put five gallons of water into the water dispenser. Then from 11:30 p.m. until 2 a.m. I drank five gallons. Every time I went to the bathroom, I had to drink a glass of water. Every time I drank a glass of water, I had to go to the bathroom. When I woke up the next morning, I realized five gallons of water was gone.”

Anderson was only 30 when he learned that what he was struggling with was a common diagnosis for many African Americans, but it didn’t make it any less scary.

In another candid moment, Anderson explains how his childhood helped make him into the man he is today, including a crossroads that could’ve taken him down a very dark path.

“To be honest, I tried selling weed. I was asked to sell crack, but I saw where it took friends and people that were in my neighborhood, either to the penitentiary or the cemetery,” said Anderson, who grew up in Compton, Calif. “I knew my Mom and Dad would whop my ass, not just whop my ass, but beat my ass if I were ever caught up in something like that.”

Anderson goes on to explain the difference between an ass whipping and an ass beating. He even opens up about the setbacks he faced, including having to drop out of Howard University, and how he turned tragedy into triumph.

The upcoming season, Uncensored, will feature nothing but star power, including Keke Palmer, Blair Underwood, Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Kiera Sheard, and Wood Harris.

Uncensored premieres tonight, February 19th, at 8/7 p.m. CT on TV One.

