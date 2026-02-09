Top 10 Michael B. Jordan Movies and Shows You Need to Watch
Michael B. Jordan has built one of the most dynamic careers in modern film and television, evolving from a young TV actor into one of Hollywood’s most recognizable leading men.
Known for emotionally powerful performances and blockbuster roles, his work spans superhero films, biographical dramas, and sports franchises.
Here are ten standout movies and shows that showcase his range and impact.
1. Creed (2015)
Jordan’s portrayal of Adonis Creed helped relaunch the iconic Rocky franchise and solidified his status as a leading man. The role became a defining moment in his rise to stardom.
2. Black Panther (2018)
As Erik Killmonger, Jordan delivered one of Marvel’s most memorable villains, earning widespread recognition for his layered and complex performance.
3. Creed III (2023)
Jordan not only starred but also made his directorial debut with this installment, which became the highest-grossing film in the Creed series.
4. Fruitvale Station (2013)
In this critically acclaimed drama, he portrayed Oscar Grant, showcasing the emotional depth that first brought him major industry attention.
5. Just Mercy (2019)
Jordan starred as real-life attorney Bryan Stevenson in a powerful legal drama centered on justice and wrongful convictions.
6. Sinners (2025)
He took on dual roles as twin brothers in this genre-blending film set in the Jim Crow South, earning strong critical praise.
7. Chronicle (2012)
This sci-fi thriller helped introduce Jordan to wider audiences as part of a group of teens who develop supernatural powers.
8. Without Remorse (2021)
Based on the Tom Clancy novel, Jordan played a Navy SEAL seeking justice, expanding his presence in action-driven roles.
9. The Wire (2002)
Early in his career, Jordan gained recognition playing Wallace, a role that helped establish him as a promising young actor.
10. Friday Night Lights (2009–2011)
His role as quarterback Vince Howard showcased his acting range and helped bridge his transition from television to major film roles.
