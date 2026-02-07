Scottie Pippen’s Selling Off Jordan’s Game-Worn Olympic 7s & Other Rare Memorabilia

Source:

Scottie Pippen’s been collecting memorabilia from his storied NBA career for more than three decades, and he’s finally ready to part with it. The six-time NBA champion will put some of his prized possessions up for auction with Sotheby’s.

Dubbed The Scottie Pippen Collection, one of the most coveted items in the collection is the Olympic Air Jordan 7s that Michael Jordan wore during the Dream Team’s gold medal run at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona. The yellowed, 34-year-old sneakers even feature Jordan’s autograph on each heel.

There’s also the jersey he wore at the closing of the Bulls dynasty during the 1998 Finals run.

“This red Away jersey is a physical witness to the final moments of the greatest dynasty the sport has ever known, a season defined by tension, resolve, and the weight of finality,” writes Sotheby’s.

Other game-worn jerseys include the ones he wore during several games in the 1996 Finals and the flu-game jersey he wore when Jordan collapsed in his arms, and his college Arkansas Bears jersey.

He also has some impressive Spalding balls, including one signed by the 1991 championship Bulls team, one signed by the 1997 All-Star team, and a 1992 Dream Team-signed ball.

The Olympics merch goes hard too, with the kit he wore during the 1992 medal ceremony, his American-themed Air Flight Light. The Air Maestro II he wore during the 1994 All-Star Game is also there, as are many of the jerseys he wore during All-Star weekends.

Additional unique items in the lot include a chair from the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, Wheaties boxes, a personal replica set of his six championship trophies, a piece of the United Center’s signed hardwood, his 2010 Hall of Fame class trophy, and his 75th-anniversary NBA team blazer.

Pippen kept much of the memorabilia in a storage building on his property in Arkansas, and on Sotheby’s YouTube channel, he ran through some of the most meaningful pieces.

The collection goes up for auction beginning March 2 and will conclude on the 10th.

Get a better look at the offering below.