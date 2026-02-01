Listen Live
Stars Sizzle & Slay Clive Davis' 2026 Pre-Grammy Gala

Coco Jones, Halle Bailey, Lizzo, Chlöe & Other Stars Sizzle & Slay Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala

Music's biggest names, including Coco Jones, Halle Bailey, Lizzo and Chlöe, turned heads at the prestigious Clive Davis Pre-Grammy event.

Published on February 1, 2026
Source: Kevin Mazur/ Earl Gibson III/ Leon Bennett/ Amy Sussman

Los Angeles is bustling with Black celeb star power ahead of tonight’s Grammys, and per the usual, Clive Davis’ pre-party was the place to be.

68th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman - Inside
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Held at the Beverly Hilton, the event featured artists, executives, and industry power players for the invitation-only affair long heralded as Grammy Week’s most coveted ticket.

68th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman - Inside
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Hosted by the Recording Academy and the now 93-year-old music titan, the gala honored Republic Records founders and brothers Monte Lipman and Avery Lipman, who received the 2026 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award.

68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman And Monte Lipman - Arrivals
Source: Julian Hamilton / Getty

The Associated Press reports that there were several performances throughout the evening, including from The Clipse and John Legend, who performed “The Birds Don’t Sing”…

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-ARRIVALS
Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty
68th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman - Arrivals
Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

and Jennifer Hudson, who honored the late Roberta Flack with “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.”

68th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman - Inside
Source: Leon Bennett / Getty
68th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman - Inside
Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

AP reports that there was also a special moment when Clive Davis gave a shout-out to Don Lemon, who was recently released from custody following his arrest, and received a standing ovation.

Seen on the scene at the extravagant bash was Teyana Taylor, who looked clean in cream while kicking it with Colman Domingo…

68th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman - Inside
Source: Lester Cohen / Getty
68th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman - Inside
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty
68th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman - Inside
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Lizzo, who brought her longtime love, Myke Wright…

68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman And Monte Lipman - Arrivals
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

sizzling sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey…

Pre-Grammy Gala - Arrivals
Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty
68th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman - Arrivals
Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

a drop-dead gorgeous Coco Jones…

Pre-Grammy Gala - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

a whittled waist-baring Tyla…

68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman And Monte Lipman - Arrivals
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Winnie Harlow…

68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman And Monte Lipman - Arrivals
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

and Shaboozey, who posed for pics with Pharrell.

68th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman - Inside
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty
Pre-Grammy Gala - Arrivals
Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Whose pre-Grammy gala look is YOUR fave?

68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman And Monte Lipman - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz
68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman And Monte Lipman - Arrivals
Amy Sussman
68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman And Monte Lipman - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz
Pre-Grammy Gala - Arrivals
Earl Gibson III
Pre-Grammy Gala - Arrivals
Earl Gibson III
68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman And Monte Lipman - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz
68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman And Monte Lipman - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz
68th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman - Arrivals
Leon Bennett
68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman And Monte Lipman - Arrivals
Amy Sussman
68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman And Monte Lipman - Arrivals
Amy Sussman
68th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman - Red Carpet
Kevin Mazur
Pre-Grammy Gala - Arrivals
Gilbert Flores
68th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman - Inside
Johnny Nunez
68th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman - Inside
Johnny Nunez
68th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman - Inside
Lester Cohen
68th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman - Inside
Kevin Mazur
Pre-Grammy Gala - Arrivals
Earl Gibson III
68th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman - Inside
Emma McIntyre
68th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman - Inside
Leon Bennett
Pre-Grammy Gala - Arrivals
Earl Gibson III
68th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman - Inside
Johnny Nunez
68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman And Monte Lipman - Arrivals
Julian Hamilton
68th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman - Arrivals
Leon Bennett

The 68th Grammy Awards will be held tonight, Feb. 1 at Crypto.com Arena and will air on CBS, with streaming available on Paramount+.

Coco Jones, Halle Bailey, Lizzo, Chlöe & Other Stars Sizzle & Slay Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala was originally published on bossip.com

