Bye, ‘Big Baby’ Bundles! Boxer Jarrell Miller Victorious Despite Getting His Malleable Muffin Cap Peeled Back, Now There’s Hell Toupée On Social Media

DOWN GOES FRONTAL! Jarrell Miller won the war in his Saturday night boxing match, but lost the battle for his “Big Baby” bundles when Kingsley Ibeh pushed his wig back one punch at a time!

Source: Ishika Samant / Getty

The main event was Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson, but Miller taking the top off the Maybach became one of the most viral moments in boxing since Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield. This also comes just a few weeks after Anthony Joshua gave saltine showboat Jake Paul an open-concept jawline with a bone-breaking knockout. Social media can’t get enough of the wig-splitting shenanigans!

Miller couldn’t keep his hair in the ring after he tossed it in the ancestral realm like Bobby Shmurda’s hat, but kept his head and heart in the game. Meanwhile, it looked like Ibeh struggled to keep his composure as his flurry of fists caused the malleable muffin cap mishap. The we had the follicular fortitude to come back from the wig snatch to pull off a split decision win 94-96, 97-93, 97-93.

It’s hard to believe, but things only get funnier from there with the wet ‘n’ wavy warrior!

Check out Jarrell Miller’s explanation for the hairpiece hijinx and what happened to his TKO’d toupée after the flip!