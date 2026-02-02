92Q Power Pay: Register For A Chance To Win Cash For Electric Bill!

⚡💸 Let 92Q Pay Your Electric Bill! 💸⚡

Need help with that electric bill? We got you.

Register below for your chance to have 92Q and AnyoneRides.com pay your bill!

Then every Friday at 12PM, listen for Persia Nicole to call out lucky winners live on air. If she calls your name, that’s money toward your electric bill courtesy of AnyoneRides.com.

Powered by AnyoneRides.com

No purchase is necessary to enter this Promotion and this Promotion is void where prohibited.

OFFICIAL RADIO ONE GENERAL PROMOTION RULES