15 Rapsody Songs You Need To Add To Your Rap Playlist

Published on January 21, 2026
Rapsody
Source: @photosbynae / iOne Digital

North Carolina-born rapper and lyricist Rapsody has made her mark as one of the most complex and unique artists of our time.

She has long been regarded as Hip-Hop’s most precise voices, and admired for her cultural commentary, lyricsm and constantly pushing storytelling in the genre forward.

RELATED | Rapsody Talks ‘Please Don’t Cry’ Tour, Female Rap & More!

She may be familiar to many fans of the genre, but she is the protégé of Grammy-winning producer and fellow NC native 9th Wonder and has featured on songs with artists like Kendrick Lamar. She is also signed under Jay-Z’s record label Roc Nation.

In 2025, Rapsody, whose real name is Marianna Evans, won a Grammy Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance for her song 3:AM featuring neo-soul legend Erykah Badu.

For what is the artist’s 43rd birthday today, Jan. 21, we have compiled a list of songs you need to add to your hip-hop rotation.

Pay Up

Destiny

Complexion (A Zulu Love) — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rapsody

3:AM —Featuring Erykah Badu

Jesus Coming

Sojourner — Featuring J. Cole

That One Time

Fire — Featuring Moonchild

Without You — Anderson .Paak Featuring Rapsody

The Law — Ab-Soul Featuring Rapsody &Mac Miller

OooWee

Drama

The Man

Power — Featuring Kendrick Lamar, Lance Skiiiwalker

A Rollercoaster Jam Called Love Featuring Gwen Bunn & Musiq Soulchild

15 Rapsody Songs You Need To Add To Your Rap Playlist was originally published on hiphopnc.com

