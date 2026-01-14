RHOP: Angel Massie Addresses Colorado Cast Trip After Water Shutdown Scandal, Gizelle Bryant Brazenly Bashes Her Hosting Skills

Angel Massie knows viewers think she threw shade by putting her Real Housewives of Potomac castmates in a rental with spotty water, and she’s addressing it ahead of the next episode, when Gizelle Bryant will brazenly bash her for “failing miserably” as a trip host.

Source: Charles Sykes/ Bravo

What was meant to be a scenic reset in the Rockies quickly turned into chaotic complaining after the women learned that only some cast members would be staying in Massie’s home, while others were placed in a separate rental roughly an hour away.

Adding to the frustration was the fact that the rental property suffered from intermittent water outages during the group’s stay, adding another layer of discomfort to an already divided trip.

On the most recent episode of the #RHOP After Show, the ousted girls, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Jassi Rideaux, Stacey Rusch, and Monique Samuels, had lots to say about the property they felt was unfit for a cast trip.

“From the start, it just kind of put a sour taste,” said Monique explaining that the women didn’t learn the details of their accommodations until after arriving at the mountainside rental. “I was so confused. I do not like going out of my home state to be with someone else and not know what the hell is going on.”

She added,

“To literally start the trip off without being given a heads up about like, ‘Hey, this is what the accommodations are gonna be,’ it was hard to really settle after that.”

Ashley echoed the sentiment, calling the situation a “terrible feeling,” particularly after discovering that Massie’s (massive) home, where only Keiarna and Tia were invited to stay, was located about an hour away.

“I’m sure that there are homes that could have been within the vicinity,” she said. “Like, sis, if you didn’t want us to come—which would’ve been fine by me—you should’ve said that.”

Wendy was similarly perplexed, adding,

“None of this makes any sense. I just don’t understand the purpose of this trip. If the purpose of the trip was for us to see your acres in Colorado… where the hell’s her house?”

Elsewhere on the After Show, Angel offered context.

Source: Andrew Wevers / Bravo

Angel said the Colorado trip was originally planned as a couples’ getaway, with activities designed for both the men and women, and she initially intended to host two couples at her Larkspur home. When plans shifted due to scheduling conflicts and limited housing availability during peak tourist season, she decided who stayed at her home based on her comfort level.



Ultimately, she said,

“I decided who was gonna stay at my home based off of my comfortability.” Fellow new housewife Tia Glover also came to Angel’s defense in the After Show noting that Angel was in tears over the lack of water at the house. “She felt really badly about it,” said Tia. “We cannot paint this picture like she didn’t deliberately put you in a house with no hot water. She was crying because she thinks that you lot are gonna think that it’s malicious.” Angel also spoke on the water situation, noting that she was oblivious about the severity of it, until Jazzy Harris reached out. “The only reason that I knew something happened is because I spoke to Jazzy and the first thing she says is, ‘Girl, I’m in a house full of angry women,'” said Angel. “I was like, ‘Why are they angry now?’ and she was like, ‘Girl it’s no water.’ At that point, I get off the phone with her, and I immediately start trying to figure out different situations where they could be more comfortable because I don’t want people uncomfortable on my watch at the end of the day. She continued, “I can understand frustration when you wake up first thing in the morning, and you’re supposed to be doing something that day, and you don’t have water. It’s discombubalting. Idid all the things I could do to make them confortable.”

Source: Andrew Wevers / Bravo

Angel expanded on her thinking during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

When host Andy Cohen asked whether she ever considered hosting the entire cast in her home, she was blunt.

“Never for a second,” said Angel point black, reiterating the space constraints. “My kids and my husband were there, had plans gone originally, we probably all would have been in the same spot. It just wasn’t enough big, big homes left.”

Andy also questioned whether dividing the group might impact the trip’s energy, and Angel said no because she figured the group would kiki during the day and reset at night.

Despite Angel’s explanation, Gizelle reacts harshly to the accommodations in Sunday’s new episode of #RHOP.

See it on the flip!