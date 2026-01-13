Trending on the Timeline: The Weekend’s Biggest Wins and Losses

Source: ione nicole thomas / IONE, VIA NICOLE THOMAS

We are keeping our ear to the streets and bringing you the hottest updates shaking up the sports world. This past weekend gave us plenty to debate at the barbershop, the beauty salon, and in the family group, here is everything you need to know to stay ahead of the game.

Here’s a closer look at the stories that had everyone talking about:

Peach Bowl Dominance



If you missed the crew on OTC Live on social media, you missed witnessing absolute history at the Peach Bowl. DJ Misses put it plainly for everyone listening: it was a certified beatdown. The Indiana Hoosiers are not just winning games this season; they are completely dominating the field. They rolled over the Oregon Ducks with a crushing 56-22 victory that had fans constantly checking the scoreboard to make sure it was real. It felt like every time you looked up from your plate, the Hoosiers were finding the end zone again. And again. This level of relentless performance is exactly why we tune in—it is pure black-and-white excellence on display, and Indiana is looking unstoppable right now..