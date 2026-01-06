50 Cent Backs Down From ‘Handsome’ Heckling Of Claressa Shields After She Exposes The Undercover ‘GWOAT Lover’ Flew Her Out

For once, 50 Cent backed down from beef when Claressa Shields shut down his “ugly” insults by exposing that he was an undercover “GWOAT lover” when he flew her out. The champ also put the perpetually petty performer and other haters on anti-Black blast for dissing her looks. Get ’em, GWOAT!

Source: Jason Koerner/Jerritt Clark

As BOSSIP previously reported, 50 is back to trolling his NYC nemesis after Papoose and his Let’s Rap About It cohosts —Dave East, Maino, Jim Jones, and Fabolous— dissed him on the show. It didn’t take long for 50 to drag Claressa and Papoose’s ex, Remy Ma, into the crossfire. Now, why are they in it?

The king of social media savagery continued the long-standing static by using AI to put Papoose and Claressa’s faces over a scene from Black Sister’s Revenge, where a woman slaps a man about not loving her back. “Now you see, that’s assault! You can’t just go around putting your hands on PEOPLE. LOL Happy New Year!” 50 wrote in the caption.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Papoose responded to the tired joke about his heavy-hitting boo abusing him and posted some AI-generated antics of his own. He shared a deepfake clip of 50 Cent twerking in a bikini. On New Year’s Day, the G-Unit star laughed it off with a repost that shaded Claressa and Remy as “handsome.”

“Look what Pap posted,” he wrote with laughing emojis. “Hahaha, that look like one of his joints all his hoe’s handsome. They tougher than him LOL.”

Claressa Claps Back After 50 Cent’s Diss

We know Claressa doesn’t back down either, and she wanted all the smoke! She wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that even though it’s a new year, men hating on her is old news.

“This generation of men have been weird to me for a long ass time. Bunch of men hating on hardworking, successful women. Gossiping, lying, and black balling. I got the millions now, but a lot of men in power tried to block me! The hate been real! This is not new to me,” the champ wrote on Saturday.

“These rappers don’t get they a** beat enough that’s the problem,” she warned. The fierce Flint fighter called him out directly, adding, “Mfs ain’t never been the best in their field no matter what era of their career! So 50 can stfu for real!”

Oop!

Check out 50 Cent’s backtracking response and Claressa Shields doubling down to put him on blast after the flip!