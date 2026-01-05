Jill Scott Announces First Album in Over a Decade

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Actress and soul singer Jill Scott brought in the New Year with some good news for her fans.

The Philly-bred star is making her long-awaited return to music, announcing that she is releasing a new album, To Whom This May Concern, her first album since 2015.

“Finally my new album entitled TO WHOM THIS MAY CONCERN drops Feb. 13th!!!!” Scott said on her Instagram post. “PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE and THANK YOU for your patience and your listening ears.”

The album follows her 2015 release Woman, which debuted on the Billboard 200. To Whom This May Concern has heavy hitting collaborators, including Ab-Soul, J.I.D., Too $hort, The Shindellas and fellow Philly native and artist Tierra Whack.

Scott, who first broke on the scene as a spoken-word artist in the late ’90s, dropped her debut album, Who Is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds, Vol. 1, in 2000. The album was nominated for best R&B Album at the Grammys.

The lead single, “Beautiful People,” was released Friday, Jan. 2.

To Whom This May Concern will be released right before Valentine’s Day on Feb. 13. You can presave the album anywhere you stream music.