The Belcalis Vs. Barbie Brawl & The Other Craziest Celebrity Beefs Of 2025

Source: Kevin Mazur 2025 was a wild year for celebrity beefs, with stars trading insults online over everything from personal grudges to professional rivalries. Some clashes turned especially messy, with dirty blows that kept fans glued to their screens for hours, days, and even months. From Cardi B and Nicki Minaj hurling vicious insults online to Drake and Kendrick Lamar going head-to-head in diss tracks, here's a look at some of the most heated and talked-about beefs of the year. Cardi B vs. Nicki Minaj In September, one of the most notorious rivalries in hip-hop flared up again, when Cardi B and Nicki Minaj traded severe insults online. The clash began after Minaj appeared to mock the sales of Cardi's new album, Am I The Drama? Minaj took to X, with a since-deleted post that read, $4.99, poking fun at what seemed to be a reference to the promotional iTunes price of Cardi's project. That led to a series of firing posts: Minaj mocked Cardi's pregnant belly and accused her of "fallin off the charts," while Cardi fired back with cutting remarks about Minaj's family and alleged cocaine use, even referencing Minaj's brother's 2017 criminal conviction. As previously reported, Jelani Maraj was convicted of predatory assault against an 11-year-old girl and was found guilty in 2017. He was sentenced to 25 years to life in 2020. Sadly, the social media spat reached a new low when the rappers dragged each other's children into the mix, drawing widespread criticism. The feud quickly escalated into deeply personal territory, prompting other artists, including 50 Cent, to publicly warn that the situation was "not gonna end well" if it continued to spiral online. Thankfully, the beef quickly dissipated.

50 Cent vs. Diddy Source: John Lamparski/ Shareif Ziyadat Unlike many flash-in-the-pan celebrity beefs, 50 Cent and Sean “Diddy” Combs (P. Diddy) have maintained tension for nearly two decades. The feud traces back to the mid-2000s, when 50 Cent released a diss track called “The Bomb,” accusing Combs of involvement in the Notorious B.I.G. ‘s 1997 murder, a claim the latter has always denied, according to PEOPLE. Over the years, the animosity has persisted, driven by industry rivalries, competition over endorsements (such as vodka brands), and public comments. The rivalry surged to new heights in 2023, when 50 Cent started weighing in on Combs’ legal troubles, following a series of controversies. The drama first intensified in November 2023 when Combs’ ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura, accused him of rape and sexual assault. He denied the claims, and the lawsuit was settled the very next day. At the time, 50 Cent joked about Combs losing some of his business partnerships, posting on X that he would be willing to step in. A few months later, Combs faced more upheaval when authorities raided his Los Angeles and Miami homes through HSI investigations. 50 Cent again shared his thoughts on X, suggesting he believed the allegations against Combs were legitimate. “Now it’s not Diddy do it, it’s Diddy done,” he wrote. “They don’t come like that unless they got a case.” In 2025, the rivalry gained fresh attention with the release of the Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning, executive-produced by 50 Cent. The series highlights sexual misconduct allegations and the legal troubles surrounding Combs, including his criminal conviction and prison sentence, and some interpreted 50 Cent’s involvement as an extension of their long-standing beef rather than a neutral project. Even in isolation from official beef moments, fans and commentators treat the documentary and 50 Cent’s relentless public commentary as proof the feud hasn’t cooled.

Remy Ma vs. Papoose & Claressa Shields Source: Scott Legato/Getty Images for The Fire Inside/ Terence Rushin / Getty

In 2024, the Remy Ma and Papoose cheating scandal reached a peak when professional boxer Claressa Shields called out Remy Ma after the rapper accused her of having an affair with Papoose. But the drama escalated in May 2025 when Remy publicly criticized her estranged husband for allegedly delaying their divorce. On Thursday, May 22, 2025, Remy went live on Instagram to address comments Shields made on The Breakfast Club, saying she had no “ill-will” toward the situation. The boxer said that while Papoose’s divorce had to be “taken care of,” she and the rapper were madly in love despite Remy’s “chaos.” During an Instagram Live session, Remy insisted that she had already moved on from the drama and had requested that Papoose file for divorce. She even offered to pay for it if necessary. She added, “Everything is signed and ready to go,” putting the delay on her ex, and hinted that if Shields wanted to shell out cash for the split to be official, it would be “great.” Papoose quickly responded on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of an email confirming that he had filed for divorce in New Jersey. “This was so easy to file for divorce. Why hasn’t she done it? #pumpfaking,” he wrote. “The only reason I haven’t filed previously is for the sake of my daughter. She has to go to school. When two individuals behave like civilized adults, you can get a divorce peacefully/privately. And that was my intentions. But when a person wants to be bitter, & clout chase. It turns into a circus. Which can lead to an embarrassment for my child.” He went on to call Remy a liar and claimed she had been trying to get back together with him. Remy Ma fired back on IG Live, calling her ex a liar for suggesting she wanted to rekindle their relationship. She also accused him of failing in his fatherly duties. “Sidebar: and you haven’t taken my daughter to or from school since last year. But that’s allegedly why u got a place so close to my crib lol Double Sidebar: Like I always tell you…If u miss me, just say that, no need to start an unnecessary fight.” Regarding the divorce filing, the rapper claimed that Papoose waited until she publicly called him out before filing. “Did y’all see the date on that divorce filing? He filed that today. He filed that today. Who gave you the money? They gave you the money? You should thank me. Look at me doing you favors again…I got y’all lit.” The drama continued to intensify that month, with Remy claiming Papoose blocked her on social media and threatened to put his son on her IG Live to prove he wasn’t an active father. After a day of drama, Papoose claimed he had written the majority of Remy Ma’s raps. The feud may now be cooling down, as Papoose and Shields recently appeared on The Breakfast Club, saying they wanted to move on from the controversy.

Tamar Braxton vs. Funky Dineva Source: Arturo Holmes/Paras Griffin In August 2025, Tamar Braxton and Funky Dineva had a very public fallout following a night that almost turned scandalous and fatal. The controversy began on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, when Tamar teased her new Heartbreak Retrograde EP, starring a married Mendeecees Harris, just a week after claiming she “almost died” and was “found in a pool of blood,” without giving full details. In the promo, the 48-year-old singer was seen snuggling up with Harris, and planting a kiss on the reality TV star, though she clarified in captions that he was only a “FRIEND.” Still, the internet erupted with speculation about a possible romance. Rumors were fueled by sightings of Tamar and Mendeeces together at V12 Lounge, allegedly hours before her accident. The photos also captured Dineva partying with the singer that same night, but what started as speculation quickly turned into controversy. Some internet sleuths accused Dinvea of having something to do with Tamar’s incident, which sent the YouTuber into a heated rampage. In a now-deleted YouTube livestream, Dineva referred to Tamar as “the lady” and claimed he had no knowledge of what happened after leaving the club. On Aug. 27, Dineva addressed the situation on social media, expressing hurt over Tamar’s silence over the allegations. He also called her accident “a PR stunt,” claiming he was used as “collateral damage” to promote the singer’s new album. He continued: “@Tamarbraxton you ain’t even gone try to clear any of this up and tell these people I didn’t do anything to you…. I was accused of NOT BEING A FRIEND TO YOU. When at the end of the day, it was YOU NOT BEING A FRIEND TO ME!! I didn’t deserve any of this, and I’m deeply hurt!” Tamar eventually responded, stating she didn’t want to fight with the social media star. “No matter what he says, I love @MsFunkyDineva anyway. Had I known what was going on while I was in the hospital trying to recover, I would have said something. It’s terrible that what ever I DIDN’T say turned into all this. I just want PEACE.” She clarified on Instagram that she did not fake her accident. “I wish it was a lie. Or a ‘PR’ stunt. I’m devastated that ANYONE would suggest that. Please enjoy my EP. I worked very hard, and I spent my OWN money for my Tamartian friends to enjoy.” A day later, on Aug. 28, Tamar shared a joint video explaining her injuries with Dr. Amira Ogunleye, which included “multiple dental fractures, a nasal fracture, and even a tooth completely knocked out of the socket.” Despite this, Dineva continued to criticize her online. Funky followed up by accusing Tamar of having an affair with Mendeecees, something she strongly denied. Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake Source: Prince Williams / Paras Griffin The Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef simmered long before 2025, but dominated headlines this year. According to USA Today, tension began with subliminal messages in tracks dating back to 2013, including Lamar’s “Control,” which aimed at Drake. But the beef really boiled up after the release of Drake and J. Cole’s 2023 track “First Person Shooter.” On the infamous track, J.Cole called himself and the two rivals the “big three” of rap, but that title didn’t sit well with Lamar. The Cali-bred hip-hop artist responded in Future and Metro Boomin’s March release “Like That” rapping: “forget ‘the big three … it’s just big me” and apparently referencing Drake: “It’s time for him to prove that he’s a problem.” This led to Lamar’s 2024 diss track “Not Like Us,” which carried into 2025 with a ton of success and sizzling drama. The track won five Grammys in February 2025, and Lamar performed it at the Super Bowl, showcasing his trolling skills, alongside Drake’s ex Serena Williams, no less. Drake wasn’t silent, however. The Super Bowl performance came after Drizzy filed a defamation lawsuit in NYC against Universal Music Group over the fiery diss, claiming the lyrics and music video falsely portrayed him as a pedophile, damaging his reputation. TMZ reported that Drake alleged UMG promoted the track to devalue his brand. The case was dismissed in October 2025, though Drake filed a motion to appeal that same month.

Nicki Minaj vs. SZA Source: Christopher Polk Nicki Minaj also took aim at SZA in 2025. In July, the Grammy-nominated rapper publicly accused SZA’s manager, TDE’s Terrence “Punch” Henderson, of bullying her. It all began on July 15, when Nicki called out Henderson, claiming he was “bullying” her on “Twitter for no reason.” The origin of the allegations was unclear, though Punch had tweeted about “Broken Barbies” earlier that morning. While the tweet referred to Lyric Michelle’s new song from his “Room Full Of Mirrors” group and had nothing to do with Nicki, she appeared to take it personally. Shortly after Nicki’s rant, SZA responded on X with a cryptic message: “Mercury retrograde…don’t take the bait lol silly goose.” Though she didn’t mention anyone specifically, Nicki immediately accused her of subtweeting and went on the offensive: “Go draw your freckles back on bookie,” she tweeted. “Bh looking & sounding like she got stung by a fing bee. dot dot dot Draws on my fake freckles.” Nicki also criticized SZA’s achievements, targeting her record-breaking 2022 album, SOS, which went 9X platinum in under 3 years. The album made SZA the only Black artist to spend over 80 weeks in the Billboard 200’s Top 10, surpassing Michael Jackson’s record, as previously reported. “B***h put out a whole new album as a deluxe to an already existing album that was out for like a year or 2, so the original album could break records,” Nicki said. “Like what in the insecure lack of morals & integrity you doing? I thought she was like a real artist? Girl bye.” The two traded a few more barbs before the feud appeared to simmer down. Eventually, SZA responded to one of Nicki’s tweets, calling her a “fake girl’s girl” and highlighting her alleged superiority. The TDE singer presented evidence that Minaj had requested features from her twice and even rapped lyrics SZA had written: “Nicki … You absolutely know my music and what I contribute cause you’ve asked for features twice to no response,” she tweeted. “In addition to rapping my lyrics on feeling myself ‘Cooking up the bass looking like a kilo’? Lol ur having a moment … I’m not sure why, but be blessed.” SZA also shared a screenshot of alleged messages between a team member and Nicki asking, “Is SZA recording right now? Got this hook, I think she would be dope on.” From there, the online beef largely dissipated. In a November GQ interview, SZA addressed the situation, explaining there was “no backstory” and that she didn’t even know Nicki personally. “I don’t know her,” SZA began. “We have no connection to each other. There’s no backstory. Like, there was no through-line narrative. It was just like, ‘Roc Nation…I don’t know where it came from. That’s not even my place to correct a narrative that I don’t got s**t to do with. It was a little strange. It was very like, ‘Why?’ But also, you know, ‘I guess.’ ”

