Call Him Sir Idris Elba From Now On: ‘The Wire’ Star Will Be Knighted As Part Of UK’s New Year Honors

Tim P. Whitby / Idris Elba

From now on, when you address Idris Elba, don’t forget to say “sir.”

The actor best known for his roles in HBO’s iconic drama series The Wire and other films will be knighted in a ceremony in the U.K., as part of the 2026 New Year’s Honors, according to Variety.

Elba who most recently played the president of the United States in Kathryn Bigelow’s latest Netflix film, House of Dynamite, and the U.K. Prime Minister in action/comedy Heads of State, is not just receiving the honor for his work in film, but also for charitable work.

Elba is being recognized for his anti-knife crime campaign and for the Elba Hope Foundation, which he set up with his wife, Sabrina Elba.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Speaking on the honor, Elba said, “I hope we can do more to draw attention to the importance of sustained, practical support for young people and to the responsibility we all share to help them find an alternative to violence.”

Joining Elba in receiving knighthood and dame honors are writer and actor Meera Syal, best known for her work on The Kumars at No 42, ice skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Patrick McCabe, a former UN official responsible for clearing unexploded bombs in Gaza; Tristram Hunt, the former Labour MP and now director of the V&A, for services to museums; and Roy Clarke, creator of the sitcoms Last of the Summer Wine, Open All Hours and Keeping Up Appearances.

Cynthia Erivo Was Also Appointed As An MBE

Another big-name honoree was Wicked For Good star Cynthia Erivo, who was appointed an MBE (Member of the British Empire).

Speaking on the honor, Erivo said it was “an honor I could never have thought would happen.”

Joining Erivo was Tina McFarling, the former head of strategic communications at the British Film Institute and founding member of the U.K. Film Council.

David Gurney, former laboratory lead at the BFI National Archive at the British Film Institute, was also appointed as an MBE.

Both of them stepped down from their positions this past summer.

Congratulations to all of the honorees.

Call Him Sir Idris Elba From Now On: ‘The Wire’ Star Will Be Knighted As Part Of UK’s New Year Honors was originally published on cassiuslife.com