Pierre Laborde’s Viral Bags Are Redefining The Luxury Handbag Industry

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Instagram

Fashionistas and style lovers are quietly shifting their attention away from flashy, overpriced designer bags and toward something as luxurious, personalized, and far more meaningful. Pierre Laborde’s handmade leather bags have become a covetable symbol of taste, intention, and cultural awareness.

Pierre Laborde is a Hattian-born fashion designer who graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. His work embodies craftsmanship over clout, with each handmade bag crafted from high-quality leather and adorned with striking colors and sturdy hardware, such as brass and beads. Laborde’s designs focus on individuality, structure, practicality, and durability.

The bags are sans loud logos or trend-chasing silhouettes, just thoughtful hobo-style designs (in various sizes) meant to be worn for years, not seasons. You can rock them as an everyday bag or as a centerpiece that adds pizazz to a casual look. In an era of fast fashion and inflated price tags, Laborde’s bags feel like a return to integrity in fashion. You can find the artisan selling his gorgeous bags at the Grand Bazaar market in Harlem, NY.

What truly sets these lavish bags apart, priced between $275 and $1200, is how they resonate with people who understand style as a language, not a status symbol. New Yorkers and other fashion lovers seem drawn to the brand’s authenticity. Carrying a Pierre Laborde bag signals discernment, not a desperate need to be seen. It’s giving luxury without the performance.

Pierre Laborde Bags Are the New It Purses

This authentic style moment also reflects a larger truth: Minority fashion designers have always led culture. From streetwear to high fashion, Black creatives set the tone long before the mainstream catches up. Yet recognition often comes late, if at all. Brands like Pierre Laborde remind us that innovation, craftsmanship, and vision have always lived within Black spaces.

As consumers become more conscious about where they spend their money, they’re choosing brands that align with their values. Pierre Laborde bags aren’t just accessories, but statements about style, quality, culture, and the undeniable influence of Black designers shaping fashion’s future, just as they always have.

Click here to join the waitlist for your Pierre Laborde bag, because of course, he’s sold out!

Pierre Laborde’s Viral Bags Are Redefining The Luxury Handbag Industry was originally published on hellobeautiful.com