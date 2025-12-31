Nike Releases Its Top 10 Most Popular Releases Of 2025

Source: Jordan Brand / NIke

2025 was a helluva year for sneakerheads as we saw many of our yesteryear favorite sneakers retro’d throughout the year, and while we were surprised to see quite a few releases brick, others flew off shelves as expected.

To give us an idea of which sneakers were the most sought-after drops, Nike released its Top 10 list of most popular releases this year, and the results shouldn’t be too surprising if you kept your ear to the pavement. Topped off by the biggest release of 2025 in the Air Jordan 11 “Gamma,” the list features some of the new color ways of classic silhouettes such as the Nigel Sylvester Air Jordan 4 “Brick By Brick” along with re-releases of decades- old grails like the “Galaxy” Foamposites and Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game.”

Surprisingly rounding out the Top 10 is the Travis Scott x Jordan T-Rexx “Bright Cactus,” which has found a following among Travis Scott fans but often overlooked by sneaker aficionados in general. We’re low-key surprised the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Fragment” didn’t make the list. Hypebeasts were fienin’ for those joints.

While 2025 was a stellar year for sneakerheads, 2026 is already looking like a problem as well. Its rumored that classics like the Air Jordan 4 “Bred,” Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared,” and Air Jordan 11 “Space Jam” will be hitting the streets to keep this momentum going.

Check out the entire list below and let us know if you copped any or all of these kicks in the comments section.

