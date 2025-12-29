Source: Elsa / Getty

If you opened your phone and saw Cardi B in head-to-toe hot pink Chanel on game day, same. Me too, sis.

Cardi didn’t just pull up to MetLife Stadium to support Stefon Diggs on December 28. She came to slay. And in true Cardi fashion, she took over our timelines while doing it.

Cardi B’s fit was everything. The kind of look you screenshot, pin to Pinterest, and file away for your next birthday shoot.

Cardi B Wears Hot Pink Chanel To The Met Life Stadium

As she walked into the stadium, Cardi gave special-edition Barbie energy. She wore a hot-pink tweed Chanel jacket from 1991 that felt both archival and brand-new. Her tights were pink. Her heels were pink. She added an oversized pearl Chanel bag and a denim jacket with hot pink trim.

Her beauty matched the moment. Cardi’s hair was platinum blonde, side-parted, and full of glossy, bombshell waves. It was shiny, doll-like, and dramatic in the best way.

Her makeup stayed soft but snatched, with sharp liner, sculpted cheeks, and pink accents. Head to toe, she looked like she stepped straight out of plastic -and was acting brand new.

Cardi was everywhere. On the field. In the stands. Walking the tunnels like it was her personal runway—or dream house.

The rapper knew she looked good. She served face, bawdy, and attitude every time cameras flashed.

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Flex In Chanel, Remain Unbothered

And because couples who slay together stay together, Stefon deserves his own moment. Earlier that day, he arrived wearing a cream Chanel muff with relaxed jeans. Effortless. Luxe.

The matching fashion flex comes after days of online chatter about their relationship. Some fans speculated after Stefon spent the holidays away from Cardi and her children, prompting side eyes and lit comment sections across social media.

The couple remains unbothered. They keep showing up, showing out, and letting the looks—and the love—do the talking.

Cardi B Cheers On Stefon Diggs In Hot Pink Chanel was originally published on hellobeautiful.com