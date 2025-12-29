From Viral Hits To Fan Favorites: Vote For The Top Songs of 2025

Source: R1 / R1

Music defined 2025 with breakout hits, surprise comebacks, and songs that owned every playlist. Now it’s time to decide which track ruled the year. We’re asking you to vote for your favorite songs of 2025 and help crown the ultimate hit! From chart toppers to sleeper favorites, every vote counts, and your choice could make history. Voting is quick, easy, and open now. Tell us which song stayed on repeat, soundtracked your best moments, and deserved all the love.

Cast your vote today and be part of the moment as we celebrate the music that moved us all year long!