Tyler Perry Sued Again, Second Man Alleges Sexual Assault

Tyler Perry faces a new civil lawsuit that alleges sexual assault and professional misconduct. Actor Derek Dixon filed the lawsuit Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Dixon appeared in the 2016 comedy film Boo! A Madea Halloween.

This is the second time a male actor has accused Perry of using his power in the entertainment industry in an assault against them. He was also sued in June by Derek Dixon.

According to the new lawsuit, Perry made repeated unwanted sexual advances over a period of time. Dixon claims those advances included inappropriate physical contact and persistent pressure. He alleges the behavior occurred during professional interactions connected to his acting work.

Dixon alleges Perry offered career opportunities in exchange for compliance. When Dixon refused, the filing claims Perry threatened professional retaliation.

As a result, Dixon says he suffered emotional distress and career setbacks. The lawsuit claims those actions harmed his reputation and limited future opportunities. Dixon seeks financial damages and a jury trial.

Court documents outline several alleged encounters in detail. The filing includes dates, locations, and descriptions tied to Dixon’s claims. However, the lawsuit does not involve criminal charges at this time.

In response, Tyler Perry has denied all allegations. His attorneys released a statement calling the lawsuit false and financially motivated. They say Perry never engaged in nonconsensual or inappropriate behavior.

Additionally, Perry’s legal team argues the claims distort professional relationships. They maintain that no credible evidence supports the accusations, and his attorney intends to fight the lawsuit vigorously.

This is a developing story.

