Pat(ernity) Nation! Stefon Diggs Spends Christmas Without Cardi B & Son Brim, Holiday Hard-Launches 2 Babies With Different Baddies

Social media joked Stefon Diggs is doing Nick Cannon numbers after he posted three babies’ first Christmas photos, and none of them were Baby Jesus in a manger. Stefon said he missed Cardi B & their newborn Brim, but the fertile footballer still had his hands full as a father, seemingly confirming paternity of two other infants.

If there’s any couple we expected to give matching pajamas PDA for the holiday, it’s Cardi and Stefon, but the lovebirds weren’t together. The “Bodega Baddie” hilariously went viral with a recap of the Christmas trees dedicated to each of her children while she joked about having “500 kids.” Stefon caused even more chatter after he holiday hard-launched not one, but two babies, for their first Christmas as well. If you’re keeping count, that’s almost an infinity guantlet’s worth of infants.

Stefon Diggs Spends Christmas On Baby Daddy Duty With Two Other Newborns

The proud father took to Instagram Story to share some cute moments with two of his celebrity seeds. In one photo, the Patriots player stands next to a decked-out Christmas tree with an adorable baby boy in his arms. “One of my boys’ first Christmas,” Stefon captioned the photo.

He shares his mini-me with InstaModel K’yanna Barber (aka @4theloveofKJ), who famously inspired Drake’s “Kiki, do you love me?” lyrics on “In My Feelings.” KB reposted a close-up of the cutie on her Instagram Story as well.

In another adorable Diggs family photo, the wide receiver snuggled up to a baby girl in a festive pink bow headband that matches her outfit. The seven-month-old sweetheart is the daughter Stefon reportedly shares with Instagram model Cayy Benji (aka @cayy.benji), whom Lil Uzi Vert also named a song after in 2019. Cayy also posted Christmas morning cuteness with her older sons and her baby girl on her Instagram Story.

