K.O. King! Anthony Joshua Breaks Jake Paul’s Jaw Down Like A Pound, Heavyweight’s Haymaker Pummels Paul Into Alabaster Abyss

If you’ve been waiting for Jake Paul to finally shut his mouth, it’s now wired shut after Anthony “AJ” Joshua dropped him like a bad habit with a “double broken jaw” for a knockout victory. Social media is in shambles over the infamous instigator’s winning streak finally coming to an end.

Source: Leonardo Fernandez / Getty

The content creator-turned-sports spectacle could run around the ring at the Kaseya Center in Miami, but he couldn’t hide from the hands of the two-time heavyweight unified boxing champion. During the livestreamed Netflix match, Joshua politely let Jaw-jacking Jake run down the clock for the first four rounds, in an attempt to tire out the 6’6″ giant.

Instead of exhausting the British bruv, Paul hit the ground more than singles at a strip club with bizarre takedown attempts. He clearly didn’t want any real smoke, but ran out of gas after a few dozen laps around the ring. That might’ve worked with the retired stars he faced in the past, but AJ reminded the world he’s still very much in his prime.

Love 92 Q? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Instead of throwing off AJ, who won 25 of his 28-4 record by knockout, these stunts only seemed to piss him off more. With a comeback after a 15-month hiatus, the Olympic gold medalist patiently took his time to wear down the social media sensation and drop him in the fourth, fifth, and sixth rounds. Some believed it took too long, but AJ didn’t disappoint in delivering a knuckle sandwich that put Paul on his knees and sent him to the hospital.

While the former Disney star tried to keep his eye on the prize, his jaw ended up in three pieces and almost in the next zip code.

Even though AJ enjoyed a decisive comeback victory over the loudmouth menace, he was a class act about his opponent in the post-fight interview. He couldn’t deny that it was his fight to lose, but still gave Paul respect for (partially) standing against him in the ring and continuing to get back up.

“Jake [did] well while it lasted… I wish that I could have knocked him out at the start, but as we saw tonight, Jake has spirit. He has some heart. He tried his best, and I take my hat off to him because number one, a lot of fighters haven’t got in the ring with me, and Jake did,” AJ said. “And secondly, even when he got knocked down, he kept on trying to get up, and I take my hat off to him. So, America, I think you have someone who could potentially, if he still has the heart for it, come back again, dust the dirt off his shoulder, and come again, and maybe sell out this center sometime in 2026,” he continued.

As for the unbothered underdog, he still had plenty to say on social media. He took to X, formerly Twitter to confirm that his jaw is broken in two places and posted the X-ray evidence, as if the fight photos weren’t proof enough.

“Double broken jaw. Give me Canelo in 10 days,” Paul wrote.

Welp, his face may not be intact, but at least his sense of humor still is. And part of Paul not hurting might be his pockets since he’s a cofounder of MVP, the promoter for the event.

Whether viewers love Jake Paul or love to hate him, this viral fight still makes him a winner of the night (outside the ring). His company, Most Valuable Promotions, “set a new record as the highest-grossing boxing gate in history of the Kaseya Center,” according to Variety. Money isn’t everything, but it should ease some of the pain when he’s sipping his NYE champagne toast through a straw.

And for those who accuse Paul of everything from disrespecting the sport of boxing and its greatest legends to rigging the fights in his undefeated record, this knockout is a priceless early Christmas gift.

What do you think of the Anthony Joshua vs. Jake Paul fight?

The post K.O. King! Anthony Joshua Breaks Jake Paul’s Jaw Down Like A Pound, Heavyweight’s Haymaker Pummels Paul Into Alabaster Abyss appeared first on Bossip.

K.O. King! Anthony Joshua Breaks Jake Paul’s Jaw Down Like A Pound, Heavyweight’s Haymaker Pummels Paul Into Alabaster Abyss was originally published on bossip.com