Marshawn Lynch Can’t Stop Cursing In Hilarious Thursday Night Football Segment & Fans Want Him Uncensored

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Marshawn Lynch hasn’t played professional football for more than five years, but his sound bites live on.

He’s managed to stay close to the game via his Thursday Night Football gig with Amazon and host of his N Yo City segment, where he shows his personality is just as authentic as ever.

His rawness was on full display during Thursday night’s game between his former Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams. It’s one of the most anticipated games left in the regular season, and Lynch was in beast mode, and took advantage of the pregame show not being on network TV with profanity-laced responses to every question he was asked.

Most of what he said can’t even be understood because of constant censoring, but at one point, Andrew Whitworth asks him if he has any rivalries when he played.

Love 92 Q? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

A turned-up Lynch, mistakes rivalries for robberies, and appears to say he was “robbin’ n-ggas.” He even turns to former teammate Richard Sherman and jokes about committing robberies, making motions like pulling ski masks over his face.

In another segment, he hilariously comes at former quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick for not feeling his sports commentator jargon.

“Fitz… let me tell you something… that was a whole lot of words… whole lot of nothing,” Lynch said before he revised his game plan, which is so censored we have no clue what he actually said.

Lynch famously won Super Bowl XLVIII with the Russell Wilson-led Seahawks. They would have repeated the following year against the New England Patriots, but instead of letting Lynch bully his way into the end zone from the one-yard line, they threw an interception, solidifying their loss.

Though he gained popularity with the Seahawks, it was the Bills who drafted him and first recognized his talents as one of the most elite running backs. After leaving the Hawks, he’d briefly play for his hometown Oakland Raiders. But he called it quits in 2015 — and came back — before putting complete focus on his philanthropic efforts at his Fam 1st Family Foundation, his companies, and delivering hilarious moments in sports media.

Still, fans are pissed they didn’t get to see an entirely unadulterated Lynch on TNF. See the reactions below.