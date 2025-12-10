ASAP Rocky Album Was Reportedly Pulled After Only 6K Pre-Sales In 2024, But It’s Back On The Way

Source: John Nacion / Getty

A$AP Rocky’s hesitance to drop his next album, “Don’t Be Dumb,” may have been justified.

According to Shopify’s data, the album was originally set to arrive in 2024 but reportedly pulled in only 6,000 pre-orders, which may explain why the project never dropped. With the pressure of potentially underperforming, any artist might hold back for a better moment, including Rocky, allegedly. Now, it appears the Harlem rapper is finally gearing up for a release after hinting at a date last month at Camp Flog Gnaw.

The Purple Swag rapper his the stage at Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival wearing a hoodie with “Jan.16” printed on the sleeve. Some fans believe he was teasing the album’s release date, while others think he was trolling since Jan.16 is also National Nothing Day. Either way, teasing a rollout through fashion is as A$AP Rock as it gets.

Although the pre-sales may have played a role in the delay of “Don’t Be Dumb,” Rocky also spoke to Elle back in September about the long delay, “I don’t want to primarily blame it on my case, but life was lifeing. We don’t plan on having children, but when it happens, you gotta adjust and move with it. I gotta be present for my family, because that’s first.”

Besides the music delay, the leader of the ASAP Mob has also been announced as the new face of Chanel. This was following his announcement back in February that he became the Creative Director of Ray Ban. A lot of huge wins in the fashion world, but now it looks like Pretty Flacko is back in that music mode, and we love it.

