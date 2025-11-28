Diddy Sets Thanksgiving Dinners For A Thousand Inmates

Bernard Smalls

It looks like Diddy is making the best of his time behind bars, even on Thanksgiving. Sorry say thsat Diddy along withother inmates funded, organized, and delivered Thanksgiving dinner for 1,000 prisoners at FCI Fort Dix this week. Diddy reportedly linked up with an internal group known as Bankroll Bosses to buy food from the prison’s commissary, spend two days putting it together, and deliver turkey roast, trimmings, mashed potatoes, corn, and dessert to every housing unit in Fort Dix.

During an internal interview Diddy reportedly said,

“Thanksgiving, to me, is about making sure other people eat, everybody misses their family. People get depressed during the holidays. We just wanted to come together as a family and do our own thing.” In addition Diddy has even considered prison as a brotherhood.

TMZ reports,

There’s a lot of misinterpretations about prison,” he reportedly expressed. “There is a strong brotherhood. We all look out for each other. It’s nothing but a positive thing… It’s like a little bit of home in a dark place.”

Diddy will remain at Fort Dix until June of 2028.