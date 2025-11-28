Ray J Permanently Banned From Twitch

Paras Griffin

It looks like after Ray J left Baltimore, he went back home to attempt to co parent but that didn’t go to well. His former partner and the mother of his children Princess Love accused him of pointing a gun at her and their daughter, and it just hapepned to be during a Twitch stream. Ray was locked up and after a few hours behind bars, he hopped on social to let his followers know he’s been banned from the streaming platform.

“Nah, we banned from Twitch permanently. Forever,” he said, “We’ll never be able to go back on Twitch… We’re banned permanently, and that’s it… I just got out of jail, it was not cool. Jail was not okay, bro.”

A few hours after this all went viral, Princess Love blasted Ray J for his actions. Princess accused Ray J of abusing women, and said he needs to check into rehab.