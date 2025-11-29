Is Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Married?

handout

Did new parents Cardi B & her NFL baller boo Stefon Diggs tie the knot? In a recent social media video from Stefons team Patriots’ Spanish media team, he might have revealed that they secretly tied the knot. @BardiUpdatess posted the video on Twitter, in which the Patriots wide receiver gets a nice gift. It was a hoodie that displayed the word “Español” with the team’s logo. “Patriots Español, gracias,” he remarked. But it was Diggs’ next words that really took fans over the edge. “Yo quiero uno más [I want one more]… For mi esposa,” he said. “Esposa” means “wife” in English. “Actually, give me two. A mini one,” Stefon added. So is this just a saying to him or an actual marriage? Cardi B responded to this own Twitter video, singing her own version of Megan Thee Stallion’s new song “Lover Girl.”