BCDOT announces road closures impacting traffic

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation (BCDOT) announced several lane and road closures for Monday, November 10th, through Friday, November 14, 2025.

These closures include:

Guilford Avenue lane closure (full-time) between Preston and Biddle Streets (BGE pipeline project).

Guilford Avenue is reduced to one travel lane (full-time) between E. Lexington and E. Fayette Streets.

Monument Street lane closure (full time) between Guilford Avenue and N. Calvert Street through Fall 2025 (BGE pipeline project).

Maryland Avenue is reduced to one travel lane (full time) between I-83 and Oliver Street (BGE pipeline project).

N. Charles Street right lane closure (full time) between Saratoga and Pleasant Streets through December 2025.

Pratt Street nightly lane closures between Light and President Streets are in effect Sunday evening, November 9th, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning, through Thursday evening, November 13th, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning (Inner Harbor Intersection Improvement Project).

Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard nightly lane closures in effect at the intersections of Pratt Street and Washington Boulevard on Sunday evening, November 9th, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning through Thursday evening, November 13th, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning (milling and paving work).