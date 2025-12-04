GloRilla Opens Up About Brandon Ingram Love Story: “I Kind Of Like Our Privacy”

Source: Mark Blinch / Getty

GloRilla is losing some of her gangsta and moving effortlessly into her soft girl era, opening up to Complex about her relationship with Toronto Raptors star Brandon Ingram.

The 26-year-old rapper was asked about her frequent courtside appearances at Raptors games, to which GloRilla played coy.

“You know, I’m just a big fan of basketball,” GloRilla said.

Then she was asked if she believed her presence was the reason that the Raptors are currently on a nine-game winning streak, which included a game-winner by Ingram.

“I ain’t gonna speak on what they got going cause I don’t put nothing on it. So they’re a great team, that’s all I got to say,” Glo responded.

Love 92 Q? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Despite her reluctance to openly take credit as the Raptors’ good luck charm, Complex did note that the rapper looks happy, even if she won’t explain how she and Ingram met.

“I’m not gonna speak too much about our relationship because I kind of like our privacy… We don’t really be too much in the public.”

But she did add that the two superstars met last year during a Thanksgiving game between Memphis and New Orleans back when Ingram was still playing for the Pelicans.

Oh, and she did point out that Ingram made the first move and then she added: “But that’s it, that’s all l’ma say!”

But she’s is clearly smitten so much so that during Sexyy Red’s St. Louis concert, GloRilla flipped a lyric in “TGIF” from “Got a brown-skin n***a with dreads” to “Got a light-skin n***a with braids,” which was clearly about Ingram.

“Mhm, yup. I said what I said, too,” Glo joked when asked about the reference redo.

Complex notes that “In September 2025, she soft-launched their romance with an Instagram photo of them cozied up in a club, and weeks before that, they were reportedly spotted together in Cabo during her 26th birthday trip, partying late at the Balam nightclub and vacationing with friends.”

She also sat courtside at the Raptors’ season opener on Oct. 22 in support of her then-rumored boyfriend.

RELATED: GloRilla & Brandon Ingram Spark Dating Rumors After Cuddling Up In Mexico, Social Media Approves

GloRilla Opens Up About Brandon Ingram Love Story: “I Kind Of Like Our Privacy” was originally published on cassiuslife.com