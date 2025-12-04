Brandy & Monica: The Sisterhood Tour of a Lifetime!

Brandy and Monica's tour draws die-hard fans and celebrities.

Source: General / Radio One

There’s been a loud buzz for months ever since Brandy and Monica announced their nationwide tour – and the time has now come! It’s quite apparent that Black Promotor’s Collective went all the way out with press, production and pageantry for this incredible music experience. As if the lineup couldn’t get any better, “The Boy Is Mine” tour added a bonus with performances by Kelly Rowland, Jamal Roberts from American Idol, and singer Mya was just recently added to the lineup.

It’s no surprise they are selling out arenas across the country. Die-hard fans are travelling from near and far to catch multiple shows. The tour has managed to draw an array of jet-setting celebrities who have shown up backstage to greet and wish the performers well – including the Forever First Lady Michelle Obama who stopped by during the Nation’s Capital tour stop. Other cities included cameo appearances and/or sightings on or off stage by the legendary Ms. Patti LaBelle, LL Cool J, Ciara, Tyrese, Rihanna, Beyonce and Jay Z, Missy Elliott, and Queen Latifah just to name a few.

The Tour stop in Washington, D.C. pulled up at Capital One Arena on Sunday, November 30th and the sold-out crowd went absolutely wild. Brandy and Monica made a grand stage entrance, dramatically appearing on a raised platform under a bright spotlight. Each donned the most sophisticated wardrobe of black and white couture – ready to grace the cover of any magazine. The high energy at their initial appearance never left the room and they delivered all the favorites including the tour’s theme, “The Boy Is Mine”. They pleasantly surprised many as they did a special tribute together honoring their music mentor, Whitney Houston, with everyone on their feet singing along to the classic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”.

Monica and Brandy are both phenomenal artists and as each took turns belting out tunes, every song seemed to be a crowd favorite. Brandy shook the audience with favorites such as “Angel In Disguise”, “He Is”, “I Wanna Be Down”, “What About Us” and “Afrodisiac” while Monica serenaded the audience with hits such as “First Night”, “For You, I Will”, “Before You Walk Out My Life” and “Why I Love You So Much”. The energy emitted was a driving force that projected a level of unity enveloped in a musical euphoria. Their dance steps were precise, the dialogue with the audience was engaging, and every outfit depicted a level of wholesome, dramatically creative class that is somewhat missing in the industry today. Not only could you hear their incredible sounds – you could also feel them. Both Monica and Brandy are singers whose music has transcended several generations. They have withstood the tests of time and joined forces to stand in solidarity of Sisterhood and a loving oneness for the world to see. They truly connect with their audiences and are very relatable.

Speaking of being relatable, the pre-show Meet & Greet for Brandy provided an opportunity for some lucky fans to get up close and personal and score a photo with the Superstar. During these private and personal gatherings, Brandy’s mother, Ms. Sonja Norwood, stands close by lending support to her daughter. Brandy’s smile could be seen across the room and the charismatic aura she creates was warmly felt as she patiently received each guest one by one. The lucky fans used their fleeting moments to tell Brandy stories of amazement, dreams coming true, and the overwhelming desire to wildly run – referencing the viral and funny moment when a young Brandy met her idol, Whitney Houston, for the first time and sprinted across the venue with excitement and tears. It has to be surreal for Brandy and her Mom to watch people react and feel the same way for Brandy. From laughter to tears to endless hugs, Brandy carved out personal time to impact lives, give inspiring hope, and pour out so much before the concert even started. It truly was an experience that no attendee will ever forget.

Brandy & Monica: The Sisterhood Tour of a Lifetime! was originally published on kysdc.com