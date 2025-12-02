Drake Was the Most-Streamed Artist on Apple Music In 2025
- Consistent streaming performance across years, not just new releases, drove Drake's success.
- Drake's cross-generational appeal and global reach contributed to his streaming supremacy.
- Strategic collaborations and catalog management enabled Drake to stay on top amid strong competition.
Drake’s grip on the streaming world remains as strong as ever in 2025, with Apple Music officially making him this year’s Most Streamed Artist.
Nearly two decades into his career, his momentum hasn’t dipped a bit. In fact, the numbers suggest he’s aging into his prime. A mix of longevity, cultural relevance, and a catalog that continuously resurfaces across playlists and social trends has kept him in front of the pack.
From blockbuster albums to surprise drops, collaborations with PARTYNEXTDOOR, and a devoted global fanbase, Drake has mastered how to turn every release into a streaming event. Apple Music has been one of the clearest markers of his dominance, and each year adds another layer to his legacy as the defining artist of the streaming era.
Before diving into the numbers that made 2025 another historic year for the OVO frontman, here are ten key factors that explain why Drake keeps winning.
He was named the #1 most‑streamed artist on Apple Music in 2025
Apple Music’s annual Replay revealed that Drake topped the charts as the most-listened-to artist of the year.
He scored big despite no solo album release — thanks to a collab LP
While he hasn’t dropped his long‑awaited album, “Iceman,” he teamed with PARTYNEXTDOOR for the project Some Sexy Songs 4 U, keeping him relevant and on top.
His catalog heavy‑hitters still kill it
Older hits like God’s Plan and One Dance remained “incredibly popular,” proving longevity matters.
He continued to chart high even among stiff competition
Despite rising stars and hits from many artists, Drake held onto the top spot as the most‑streamed overall artist on Apple Music for the year.
Streaming dominance without constant new‑album drops
The 2025 result shows that frequent output isn’t always necessary; consistent listening to his past works kept his numbers high. (Note: implied by Apple Music naming him top despite no major new solo album).
Cross‑generational & catalog appeal
With hits spanning years (from older tracks to newer collabs), Drake appealed to longtime fans and newer listeners alike, giving him a broad streaming base.
Relative to 2025’s biggest hits, Drake’s legacy tracks still hold weight
Even though the year’s top songs chart was led by others, Drake’s legacy ensured he stayed near the top across the broader catalogue.
He remained a consistent streaming juggernaut globally
Apple Music’s global data reflects his reach wasn’t just regional. Drake’s songs were streamed heavily worldwide.
He avoided being overshadowed despite strong competition in 2025
Artists like Kendrick Lamar, SZA, and Bruno Mars had major hits in 2025, yet Drake still claimed the top spot.
He showed the power of a deep catalog + strategic release timing
By releasing a collab project and riding the momentum of existing hits, Drake leveraged both new content and legacy strength to dominate streams.
Drake Was the Most-Streamed Artist on Apple Music In 2025 was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com