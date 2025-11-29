Holiday Yammms On The Gram: A Heaping Helping Of Thanksgiving Thirst Traps & Treats (2025 Edition)

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

We’re back with another heaping helping of Thanksgiving thirst traps and treats amid a bustling holiday week dominated by delicious dishes, holiday hams (and yams), office potluck frights and delights, Wicked: For Good hysteria, and more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Ciara making her return to the series after prettying in pink at this year’s 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving parade in NYC.

The ‘Goodies’ singer headlined a star-studded lineup including Shaggy, Lil Jon, Busta Rhymes, Teyana Taylor, Cynthia Erivo, Mickey Guyton, Kool & The Gang, and more who set the tone for the annual thawing out of Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey.

Aside from the fly muva of 4, there’s also holiday heat from Kayla Nicole, Angela Simmons, Demetria Obilor, and recently viral GloRilla giving us what we needed.

With a recent Grammy nomination, growing list of endorsement deals, and internet-shaking slay on the gram, it certainly appears that BIG GLO will have another BIG YEAR in 2026.

But first, she had one last power move to make by collabing with adidas Originals and Grambling State University‘s World-Famed Tiger Marching Band and the Orchesis Dance Company for a special halftime performance at this year’s Bayou Classic in NOLA.

To create this cultural crescendo that honors HBCU heritage while propelling it forward, Orchesis Director and Grambling alumna J’aime Griffith teamed up with adidas’ LA WRKSHP to create custom costumes spotlighting women at the forefront of creativity, craftsmanship, and cultural influence.

“The Bayou Classic is a huge moment for HBCU culture and performing with adidas and Grambling State is really special,” said GloRilla in a statement. “Being on the field with these students, seeing them represent their school and community is powerful.”

Yea Glo! And now, we invite you to feast your eyes on another heaping helping of Thanksgiving meats and treats on the flip. Enjoy!