Black Christmas Classics: 10 Soulful Santa-Approved Songs For Your X-Mas Playlist

The holiday season has arrived, filling homes with long tables, loud laughter, and loved ones enjoying food, fellowship, and festivity. And for Black families, no Christmas function is complete without the perfect playlist, and we have the songs that will set the tone and make your yuletide bright! Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty Check out some Christmas classics below!

“This Christmas”- Donny Hathaway No holiday music playlist is complete without Donny Hathaway’s 1970 soul classic. From the first measures of the track to his closing line of “shake a hand/shake a hand,” there is no other song that captures Christmas quite like this one. Despite the many covers of the song, Hathaway’s OG hit continues to be a mainstay of the holiday season.

“Silent Night”- The Temptations In my miiiiinnnnndd, there is no Christmas without the smooth sounds of The Temptations singing “Silent Night.” It’s sure to be a crowd-pleaser for the older generation as well as all of the people who got in trouble for “being in grown folks’ business.”

"8 Days of Christmas"- Destiny's Child Oh, you're destined to have a cute little bop moment with the girls from Houston leading the way. Destiny's Child imprinted themselves into the fabric of the holiday season with this track, and now every Christmas we've got to go back to the year "2G" and feel so in "la-la-la love" all over again.

“Sleigh Ride”- TLC And while we’re on the subject of girl groups who know how to make a holiday banger, TLC has entered the chat. Once we hear this one, we know it’s time to break out the spiked cider and find our favorite cousin to sit next to for a family gossip catch-up session.

“Xmas Time”- GloRilla ft. Kehlani Gangstas need love too during the holidays, and there’s no one better than GloRilla to bridge that gap, on the gang. Plus, you’ll score extra points with the teens who spend the whole time on their phones once they hear big Glo coming through the speakers. But no worries, the OGs won’t find anything to dislike about it either as the track is suitable for all ages.

“Christmas In Hollis”- Run DMC Hip hop heads will be wondering, “What you know about this?” when the iconic Rev Run’s verse starts. It’s a classic Christmas tune with a little something for everybody whose “got the spirit.”

“Let It Snow”- Boyz II Men ft. Brian McKnight For the lovers in the house, Boyz II Men is always going to set the mood. And, despite his peculiar approach to family, Brian McKnight’s flawless vocals make this a Christmas playlist must-have. From tree trimming to warm drink sipping, “Let It Snow” is the perfect track for everything festive.

“The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas To You)”- Nat King Cole You can’t do Christmas without the King. This song has many versions, but Nat King Cole’s is thee Christmas song. His incomparable vocals immediately evoke holiday, famil,y and love. Honorable mention the version sang by his daughter, the iconic Natalie Cole.

“Joy To The World”- Whitney Houston If there’s one thing Black people are going to do during the holiday season, it’s watch Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington almost fall in love in The Preacher’s Wife. And what we do immediately after is queue up the soundtrack. This vocal showcase from our late, great voice of all voices brings everyone together in honor of the reason for the season.

"All I Want For Christmas Is You"-Mariah Carey Hate it or love it, Mariah's annual holiday bonus check clears for a reason. Though you may get tired of hearing it in every store and on every commercial, the holiday season is incomplete without the queen of Christmas' classic, "All I Want For Christmas Is You." The post Black Christmas Classics: 10 Soulful Santa-Approved Songs For Your X-Mas Playlist appeared first on Bossip.