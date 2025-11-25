Self-Care Beauty Deals This Black Friday & Cyber Monday
Save Big on Self-Care Beauty Deals This Black Friday & Cyber Monday
By now, you’ve been flooded with commercials or email subscriptions promoting upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals as we head closer to the Christmas season. Oftentimes these days, it is hard to decipher which deals are worth it, especially when it comes to splurging on some needed self-care items for your overworked loved ones or even a little treat for yourself.
But around this time of year is when several beauty brands, from Dyson to Cecred, Fenty, Mac and everything in between cuts the prices for a good deal. So, if you’re looking to gift your favorite beauty guru in your life or even stock up on some haircare products, now is the best time to shop and we have just the list for you to help you out.
Check out below some discounted beauty deals to take the stress out of your holiday shopping.
Fenty Beauty
30% off sitewide and select stores where Fenty is sold.
Aestura
Deals include 20% off at Amazon from Nov. 20 to Dec. 1. You can also take 20% off at Sephora from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
$170 from Walmart (refurbished). $300 on the Dyson official website ($100 off) and $300 on Amazon.
CÉCRED
30% off sitewide.
Youth To The People
Between 30% to 50% off sitewide.
Mac Cosmetics
30% off sitewide.
Olaplex
Up to 30% off sitewide.
Ulta (Fragrances)
Up to 40% select fragrances from Ralph Lauren, Nemat, Marc Jacobs and other select fragrances in Ulta.
Sol de Janeiro
25% to 30% all products sitewide.
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Up to 40% off sitewide.
Topicals
Up to 40% off products sitewide.
Pattern Beauty
Up to 30% to 40% off sitewide.
Naturium
Up to 25% to 30% off sitewide.
Save Big on Self-Care Beauty Deals This Black Friday & Cyber Monday was originally published on foxync.com