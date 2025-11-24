Accountability: Doctor And Nurse Fired After Kicking Black Woman Out Of Hospital During Labor

Last week, BOSSIP reported on a harrowing experience that 38-year-old Mercedes Wells suffered at the hands of the egregiously inept staff at Franciscan Health Crown Point hospital in Indiana. Wells and her husband Leon came to the facility to have their daughter delivered only to be kicked out by a nurse who essentially denied that Wells was actually in labor.

Eight minutes after leaving the hospital, the couple of three other children delivered their baby, Alena, on the side of the road inside their vehicle. Writing that sentence still raises our blood pressure so we can’t even begin to imagine what it did to the Wells family. However, it appears that even in this s**thole country, justice can still be found.

According to NBC Chicago, Franciscan Health CEO Raymond Grady announced that the nurse in question, and the doctor who co-signed the inexplicable decision, were both terminated saying that they “are no longer employed by Franciscan.”