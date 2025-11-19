Lil Nas X Is “Doing Amazing” As He Fights Case For Assaulting A Cop

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Things are looking better for Lil Nas X after a bizarre nighttime outing turned into an arrest for the “Old Town Road” star. In August, Lil Nas X, who was born Montero Lamar Hill, was recorded walking down a Los Angeles street in his underwear.

Then, later in the night, he shed the underwear and was eventually arrested and charged with resisting an officer and three felony counts of assault on an officer.

Now his legal team says that he’s doing much better, after making a court appearance earlier this week, where he was shown coming in and out of court and smiling.

Lil Nas X went from a popular TikTok following to a superstar after Billy Ray Cyrus joined him on the remix of his viral hit “Old Town Road” in 2018. The song set a Billboard record, staying at #1 for 19 weeks. From there, Hill’s 2021 full-length debut album Montero went double platinum.

“As you can see, Montero is doing amazing, doing great and we’re super happy for him,” attorney Drew Findling told the media, per Rolling Stone. “We’re looking forward to a positive resolution in this case, which we’re very confident of.”

Hill, 26, was arrested on Aug. 21 while walking down Ventura Blvd. in Los Angeles late at night. Once officers encountered him, he tried to fight with three of them, or more formally, used “force and violence [to] inflict and injury” according to official reports.

After posting the bail set at $75K, Hill was released three days after the arrest. After the arrest, he posted on his IG stories, “Your girl is gonna be okay, boo. Okay? S—’s gonna be all right,” he said, adding, “S—’s gonna be all right. S—. That was f—g terrifying. That was terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days. But your girl is gonna be all right.”

Though he was ordered to attend weekly Narcotics Anonymous meetings, his lawyers say he was not on drugs when the incident took place, and no toxicology reports have surfaced that say differently.

“Assuming the allegations here are true, this is an absolute aberration in this person’s life,” Hill’s lawyer Christy O’Connor told the court in August. “Nothing like this has ever happened to him.”

Hill’s father, Robert Stafford, said that the challenges of the music industry led to his son’s incident. He told The Times (U.K.) that fame was weighing heavily on Hill.

“For a 26-year-old to have to deal with what he’s dealing with — to be a breadwinner for a lot of people, the inability to change his mother’s situation and the pressure he puts on himself…”

Hill’s mother, Tameka Hill, was recorded begging for food on the streets of Atlanta in 2021 in the midst of fighting a drug addiction. Stafford was awarded full custody of Hill from the time he was ten years old. Stafford says that she has not been receptive to offers to help.

“That can weigh heavily on your heart,” he added.

Hill’s lawyers are expecting a favorable outcome in court, as he has not been in any legal trouble before. But, they say the priority is making sure their client is OK.

“We’re doing what is best for [Hill] from a personal standpoint and a professional standpoint, but most importantly, for his well-being,” Findling told Rolling Stone.

“He is surrounded by an amazing family, an amazing team of people that care about him and love him,” he said. “He’s had a great life, and he’ll continue to have a great life. This is a bump that he’s going to get over.”

